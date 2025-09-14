Ankita Lokhande gets emotional after Vicky Jain's hospitalisation: ‘We’ll walk through every storm, like we promised’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has penned a long note for her husband-businessman Vicky Jain, after he met with an accident, following which he was in the hospital for three days and got 45 stitches. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ankita wished Vicky Jain a speedy recovery and made several promises. Ankita also called him her "strength, calm, forever." Ankita Lokhande penned a loving note for Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande pens note for Vicky Jain

Ankita shared a bunch of pictures featuring herself and Vicky. The couple gave different poses as they stood together in a room twinning in black outfits. While Ankita wore a black suit, Vicky was seen in a shirt and trousers. Sharing the pictures, Ankita wrote, “Mere Humsafar (My companion). It’s always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe, reminding me that no matter how heavy the moment gets, love can still be light. Even in the most serious situations, you find a way to be funny and calm me down, that’s what home feels like to me."

Ankita makes several promises to Vicky

She promised Vicky that they would "walk through every storm, battle, thick and thin together." "Get well soon, my dearest Vicky. We’ll walk through every storm, every battle, together.. through thick and thin, just like we promised. You’re my strength, my calm, my forever. And that’s exactly what I am for you, too. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky. Always us, always together #AnVi," concluded her post.

Internet lauds Ankita

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Wishing you speedy recovery @realvikasjainn god bless you." A person wrote, "Get well soon. Wishing you loads of health and a quick recovery." "Ankita’s eyes say it all– what Vicky really is to her," read a comment. An Instagram user commented, "Together forever. You guys are the cutest."

What happened to Vicky

On Saturday, producer Sandeep Singh shared pictures of Vicky in the hospital with Ankita by his side. He wrote, "After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing has happened."

Talking about Ankita, he added, "@lokhandeankita, you are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care. The love you carry for your husband has been your shield, your courage has been his strength."

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in 2021. They have been part of Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17.