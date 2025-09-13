Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised for 3 days after ‘painful accident’, gets 45 stitches in right hand

Actor Ankita Lokhande's husband, businessman Vicky Jain, has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for the last three days after he suffered a painful accident. It was filmmaker Sandeep Singh who revealed the reason behind his hospitalisation, sharing that many pieces of glass pierced his right hand, for which he got 45 stitches. Ankita Lokhande stayed beside husband Vicky Jain through 72 hours in the hospital.

Vicky Jain hospitalised

In the pictures, Ankita is seen sitting beside Vicky, who is resting on a hospital bed. His right hand is bandaged and covered fully from the elbow to the wrist. In one of the pictures, Ankita is seen covering her face with her palms, seemingly emotional. In another video, she is seen tending to Vicky to give him some water.

‘The love you carry for your husband has been your shield’

In the caption, Sandeep began, “After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing has happened. @lokhandeankita, you are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care. The love you carry for your husband has been your shield, your courage has been his strength.”

He added, “And to @vikaashagarwall bhaiya there are very few souls like you, always standing for us and our family in every storm, unconditionally. Your support has meant more than words can say. Vicky, Ankita, and Vikaash bhaiya you are true stars, inspiring us with your strength, love, and togetherness. We all love you beyond measure. Big hug to all three of you. Huge thanks to the CEO Dr. Santosh Shetty and VP Dr. Mihir Dalal @kokilabenhospital.”

Ankita and Vicky began dating in 2019, following the Pavitra Rishta actor's much-publicised breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Vicky, a businessman from Bilaspur, stood by Ankita through her highs and lows, and the couple soon became a favourite among fans. After dating for a couple of years, they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2021. Since then, they’ve appeared together on reality shows like Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17.