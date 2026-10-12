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Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna looks 'divine, better than Ranbir Kapoor' as Lord Rama at Agra's Janakpuri Mahotsav, say fans. Watch

Gaurav Khanna drew cheers and praise for his first portrayal of Lord Rama at Agra’s Janakpuri Mahotsav 2026.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026, 12:27:52 IST
By Riya Sharma
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Television actor Gaurav Khanna began his stint with reality shows after exiting the popular show Anupamaa. He went on to win Bigg Boss 19 and Celebrity MasterChef. Now, the actor's latest avatar as Lord Rama at Agra's Janakpuri Mahotsav 2026 has left fans in awe.

Gaurav Khanna impresses as Lord Rama

Gaurav Khanna's transformation as Lord Rama impresses fans
Gaurav Khanna's transformation as Lord Rama impresses fans

Held at Bhavana Estate in Agra, the event featured a grand stage depicting the Ramayan. Gaurav played Lord Rama for the first time, with Vindu Dara Singh essaying the role of Lord Hanuman. As Gaurav walked through the crowd towards the stage, fans were surprised by his “divine” transformation. They cheered and hooted for him as he performed on stage. After the event, the actor revealed that he had brought his parents along to watch the play. It was the first time they had watched him perform live. Gaurav's parents said they loved his performance as Lord Rama.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor is set to essay the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Backed by Namit Malhotra, the film stars Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.

About Gaurav Khanna's recent work

Gaurav was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 The actor was initially eliminated after being unable to perform a task due to an injury, but later returned as a wildcard contestant. However, he quit the show within a week because of his injury, despite winning the elimination task against Rubina Dilaik and Ruhaanika Dhawan. Actor Avinash Mishra eventually lifted the trophy, beating Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani.

According to reports, Gaurav is now set to star opposite Shraddha Arya in Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming show. The yet-untitled project is said to be a romantic family drama and is still under development. The show will mark Gaurav's return to daily soaps after Anupamaa.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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