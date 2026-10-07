Kunickaa Sadanand’s mother Kalyani dies at 83, Bigg Boss 19 star pens emotional tribute: ‘The world will not be the same without you’

She added, “My darling Empress Mrs Kalyani Sadanand, you will always be alive in the hearts of the ppl you touched, friends and family remember you as this fun-loving, joyful, friendly person, who always had something nice and witty to share. I’m sure you are happy to be united with your siblings and your loved ones. Rest in Peace my Mumma, you fulfilled all your responsibilities with utmost love and care, as a wife, a mother, sister, a grandmother, and all the other relationships in your life.”

On Tuesday, Kunickaa took to Instagram and shared a picture of her mother with the caption, “Rest in peace mumma, the world will not be the same without you.” She also penned an emotional note for her mother, which read, “My Mumma, I love you, thank you for everything you hv given me, the love, the guidance, the confidence to dream and dare the world, the looks, the personality, the strength to endure what life bestows on me.”

Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 19 fame Kunickaa Sadanand is mourning the loss of her mother, Mrs Kalyani Sadanand. The actor shared a picture of her mother and penned an emotional tribute, remembering her as the woman who gave her the confidence to dream, the strength to face life and a personality that left a lasting impression on everyone around her.

Kunickaa’s son and actor Ayaan Lal also expressed his grief in the comment section, writing, “Miss you nani.” Her Bigg Boss 19 co-stars Neelam Giri and Natalia also offered their condolences. Her last rites will take place in Goa, while the remaining rituals will be held later in Mumbai.

About Kunickaa Sadanand Kunickaa is an actor, singer, lawyer and producer who has worked across films and television for more than three decades. She began her acting journey with television before making her film debut in the 1988 horror film Kabrastan. Over the years, she appeared in several Bollywood films, often playing strong negative or character roles in films such as Beta, Gumrah and Khiladi. She is also remembered for playing Shanti, a close friend of Reema Lagoo’s character, in Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

On television, Kunickaa earned recognition for Swabhimaan, where she played the mother of an 18-year-old, and later appeared in shows including Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Akbar Birbal. She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 19, which was eventually won by Gaurav Khanna.