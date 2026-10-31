Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan lashes out at Scout, asks why he failed to stand up for Love Gill despite claiming to share a sister-like bond with her

In the new promo, Salman was seen telling Scout, “The one who you call a friend and a sister, you did not defend her in front of your girlfriend. Love is not manipulative but you are not some small kid who will get manipulated by someone! You should have said that the mistake is mine. You are not on your girlfriend's side or your sister's side. You made a mistake and you own up to it. If it is a fake commitment then there is no one worse then you.”

Bigg Boss 20 seems to be heading towards another controversy, with viewers questioning the dynamics between Love Gill, ScoutOP and Yung DSA. In the last week, Scout’s silence when Kaashvi accused Love of manipulating him irked many. Now host Salman Khan has asked Scout why he failed to stand up for Love when he proclaims about his sibling-coded bond with her.

Scout looked emotional and kept his head down after hearing the comments from Salman on the show.

About Scout and Love's bond Scout OP and Love Gill started as good friends on Bigg Boss 20. Their friendship soon evolved into a sibling-like bond with fellow contestant Yung DSA. Scout then appeared to develop romantic feelings for Love, although he never expressed them directly to her. Scout was even seen massaging Love’s shoulders and thighs while covering them with a blanket.

Last week, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Rohit Shetty addressed the incident and slammed the contestants on this. Then, Scout’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani entered the show to confront them over their behaviour.