Salman Khan warns paparazzi again, asks them to avoid clicking pictures from inappropriate angles as he attends IIFA event

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai. A few weeks ago, Salman Khan set social media ablaze a few days ago during an episode of Bigg Boss 20. The actor called out paparazzi for clicking inappropriate pictures of celebrities. Salman, meanwhile, asked photographers to distinguish between actors who wants them to take photos of them from behind and those who have explicitly asked them not to click them. Salman Khan gestures in greeting as he leaves a press conference announcing the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

What Salman said While posing for the cameras, Salman reiterated his message to the paparazzi, saying, “Peeche ka yaad rakh lena, itni izzat to de hi sakte ho sab log (Remember what I said about the pictures. You all can give this much respect),” urging them to maintain boundaries and respect celebrities while photographing them.

The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will be held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on January 22 and 23, 2027. The IIFA Awards ceremony will be hosted by actor Varun Dhawan along with Ananya Panday. They will be joined by Karan Johar and Manish Paul. The ceremony is also expected to feature performances by Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.