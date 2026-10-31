Prakash Raj’s wife Pony Varma says actor lost films and ad deals over his political views

Prakash Raj is among the few actors who openly express their political views. The actor was an active supporter and participant in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Delhi following the NEET paper leak. In a recent interaction, his wife, Pony Verma, spoke about how Prakash has lost work because of his outspoken political views. Prakash Raj has been vocal in his support of the Cockroach Janata Party movements against NEET paper leak and SIR. (PTI)

'Films were taken away from him' Speaking to Prema The Journalist, Pony recalled how Prakash was "devastated completely and broken" after his close friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in 2017. She shared that Gauri's death shook him and that he refused to remain silent, deciding instead to raise pertinent questions. However, she also admitted that Prakash's outspoken nature has often cost him work.

She said the actor lost several film opportunities and advertising assignments because of his political positions. "We all know Prakash is a fearless man. He was banned in Telugu multiple times. He stands his ground. He will believe in certain things and do it with 100% conviction. Several films, people have simply backed off after paying advance."

She added, "I know how much his work got affected in the industry. The way the ads went off, films were taken away from him. He has suffered immensely in his profession. But he says, my conscience says what is happening is wrong, so I should not accept this.”

‘I was shaken and scared’ Pony also recalled the time Prakash participated in the CJP protest in Delhi and how ‘shaken and scared’ she was during the Chalo Sansad march after witnessing lathi charges and pellets guns used against protestors. However, she said Prakash remained unfazed. He told her that at least the mothers of the protesting students would know that he was standing alongside their children.

After the NEET protest, Prakash joined the CJP movement, which demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He also spoke out against the detention of CJP leaders.

On Saturday, Prakash shared a video urging people to join a protest in Delhi, calling for collective action to protect democracy. “Please join us in Delhi tomorrow for protest to save our democracy,” he said. The appeal comes amid concerns over electoral transparency and democratic rights, with protesters questioning the electoral process.