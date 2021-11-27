Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh reveals they ‘met on WhatsApp’, she blocked him initially

Rakhi Sawant has finally introduced her husband Ritesh with her entry on Bigg Boss 15. On Friday’s episode, Rakhi and Ritesh were also seen recalling how they met and got married.

Soon after their entry, Rakhi Sawant introduced her husband Ritesh as the fourth VIP and then Devoleena Bhattacharjee said jokingly, “Rakhi, I had told you, jijaji will come.” Bigg Boss also welcomed Ritesh separately. Rakhi also joked, “Entire country is eager to watch Rakhi Sawant’s husband. Even soldiers will put down their guns and say ‘Rakhi Sawant’s husband will come on Bigg Boss, let us watch the show. No war for today, please'.”

Shamita Shetty then asked Rakhi about her wedding and she replied, “We have been married for two years. But soon after the wedding, lockdown happened. After that, Bigg Boss 14 started and I went there.”

Later, everyone sat around the dining table and Rakhi told them, “Inka pet name hai ‘Mera papa’ (His pet name is ‘my papa’). His number is saved under ‘papa’ on my phone.” When Ritesh blushed, Rakhi said she does not feel shy at all and he is too shy a person.

Asked to narrate their story and how they met, Rakhi said, “We met on WhatsApp.” When Shamita Shetty and Rashami Desai asked them to clarify who approached first, Ritesh revealed that his PA had given him Rakhi’s number when they were organising some event.

“Some things were not going well in my life and I was very depressed. I wanted to speak to someone who is not from my profession. Scrolled and found her number and I sent a ‘Hi’ to her and then she blocked me. I then messaged her from a different number,” Ritesh said as everyone started laughing.

“That day, she was also depressed,” he added. Rakhi then said that she had a boyfriend then and she wished to drift apart from him. “I then got to know that he is a don, and he wanted loans. My mom then asked me to never talk to him and I stopped talking to him. That is when Ritesh messaged and I was not feeling like talking to any boys at the time. I was looking for ways to escape from that guy. That don used filmy dialogues and told me he’d kidnap me and all. That was the time when Ritesh was messaging me, saying he is a fan.”

Ritesh added, “Then we started talking. Rakhi told me she wanted to get married ‘urgently’.” Ritesh then sent a marriage proposal to Rakhi. It was one of his friends, who also worked for him. However, Ritesh had threatened the friend that he’d lose his job if he actually accepted the marriage proposal.

Rakhi then said that Ritesh sent his bank details first and, “I said I do not need all this, whatever you have, works for me. Let us go and get married.”