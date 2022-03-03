Bigg Boss 15’s Donal Bisht debunks dating rumours with Abhishek Bajaj: I’m single and not ready to marry

Actor Donal Bisht is 27years old and a face to reckon with. It thus becomes inevitable to avoid link up rumours. While Bisht has maintained distance from such stories, there have been conjectures that she is seeing actor Abhishek Bajaj. “There are no rumours,” Bisht debunks these speculations.

Ask her if she is dating the actor and she says, “Not at all. We’ve been friends for six years. When I entered Mumbai, he was new here. We know each other since then. We are focused on our work; that’s our priority. We’ve come here to work. I’m workaholic and I’m in love with my work. I’m single and not ready to marry. There’s time for that.”

Bisht reveals that before even thinking about marriage she needs to “achieve a lot”. Her wish list comprises Bollywood. “I’m holding myself for Bollywood and waiting for the right break. I want to enter Bollywood,” she shares.

Does that mean she has quit TV? “I’m not quitting. I keep getting calls every day and I had to let them go. TV is time consuming. You lose on other aspects of creativity,” she retorts. However, Bisht is clear that she will only pick a TV show that is exciting, as sensational as the worldwide hit sitcom Friends. “Why not something like that?” She mentions she’ll be a great Rachel played by Jennifer Anniston, if ever there is an Indian remake of the TV show.

Moreover, Bisht is also trying her hands with films down the south. “They make such different content, which Bollywood is not making. We should be thinking of such ideas, as we are the mainstream cinema. (But) Now we are remaking their films,” she quips. The actor would like to share screen space with some biggies of the industry. “I adore Prabhas, I’ve learned Telugu as well, so when we meet, I’ll talk to him. He exudes so much positivity and freshness, something I’ve never seen in anyone. I would love to work with him. Vijay Deverekonda is quite charming,” she reveals.

On a parting note, Bisht reveals that although she looks “sweet and soft” she has always been strong from the inside. “People often realise that they were wrong (about me). Men need to grow up, some of them at least,” she talks about her past brawls in the industry. On her episode with co-actor Shashank Vyas and she says, “Shashank and I are friends. He realized his mistake and apologized. So, everything is done and dusted. When you work with people, (a few) creative misunderstandings are bound to happen.”

