Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam says her Mumbai café was robbed, shares CCTV footage: ‘He took away the cash counter’

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam ventured into the food business in October 2025 when she opened her café, Oye Churros, in Mumbai. The reality show star has now alleged that her café was robbed in the early hours of the morning. She shared CCTV footage of the incident and urged the Mumbai Police to take action, while also asking her fans and followers to remain vigilant.

Archana Gautam shares CCTV footage of her cafe being robbed

Archana Gautam says her Mumbai cafe was robbed.

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On Tuesday, Archana took to Instagram and shared CCTV footage from the café showing the theft. She said, “This man comes to my café and takes away the entire cash counter. I just don’t understand what I have ever done to him. Of all the cafés in Mumbai, did he really have to steal from only mine? I have never heard about a theft in Mumbai. And this person has no fear of Mumbai Police. He damaged my café and took away the cash counter. I am uploading this video so that even you guys know that Mumbai has thieves.”

Archana Gautam shares CCTV Footage of theft in her Mumbai cafe.

She further wrote in the caption, “Sharing with you all this CCTV footage of theft in my cafe @oye_churros Mumbai, so that you too stay alert and take care of the security of your home and business. I have made this cafe with lots of love and hard work, with my deposit. Each thing I have attached to hard work myself. But a thief entered my cafe and picked up the whole cash counter.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing an update on the situation, Archana said, “I have filed an FIR of this case and request Mumbai Police to search for this person as soon as possible and take proper legal action. Mumbai has always felt a safe city to me, so this incident has made me very sad. All of you are requested to be alert, stay safe and take care of the safety around you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing an update on the situation, Archana said, “I have filed an FIR of this case and request Mumbai Police to search for this person as soon as possible and take proper legal action. Mumbai has always felt a safe city to me, so this incident has made me very sad. All of you are requested to be alert, stay safe and take care of the safety around you.” {{/usCountry}}

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Several of her industry friends extended their support. Riddhima Pandit wrote, “Oh no I really hope he gets caught.” Bigg Boss fame Bebika Dhurve also wrote, “God bless you, dear. May this never happen to any business owner. Don’t worry, the Mumbai Police will catch him soon.”

About Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam rose to wider fame with Bigg Boss 16. She later participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and appeared on Celebrity MasterChef. She has also been part of films including Great Grand Masti and Haseena Parkar. She was most recently seen on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s show Indian Game Show.