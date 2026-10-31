Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan lashes out at Scout, asks why he failed to stand up for Love Gill despite claiming to share a sister-like bond with her

Bigg Boss 20 seems to be heading towards another controversy, with viewers questioning the dynamics between Love Gill, ScoutOP and Yung DSA. In the last week, Scout’s silence when Kaashvi accused Love of manipulating him irked many. Now host Salman Khan has asked Scout why he failed to stand up for Love when he proclaims about his sibling-coded bond with her.

What Salman said

Salman Khan confronted Scout for his behavior.

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In the new promo, Salman was seen telling Scout, “The one who you call a friend and a sister, you did not defend her in front of your girlfriend. Love is not manipulative but you are not some small kid who will get manipulated by someone! You should have said that the mistake is mine. You are not on your girlfriend's side or your sister's side. You made a mistake and you own up to it. If it is a fake commitment then there is no one worse then you.”

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{{^usCountry}} Scout looked emotional and kept his head down after hearing the comments from Salman on the show. About Scout and Love's bond {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scout looked emotional and kept his head down after hearing the comments from Salman on the show. About Scout and Love's bond {{/usCountry}}

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Scout OP and Love Gill started as good friends on Bigg Boss 20. Their friendship soon evolved into a sibling-like bond with fellow contestant Yung DSA. Scout then appeared to develop romantic feelings for Love, although he never expressed them directly to her. Scout was even seen massaging Love’s shoulders and thighs while covering them with a blanket.

Last week, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Rohit Shetty addressed the incident and slammed the contestants on this. Then, Scout’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani entered the show to confront them over their behaviour.

She told Scout, “Are you there to be taken care of? If you wanted to feel at home, you shouldn’t have come on the show. No one feels wrong when you speak to Kanika, but this angle looks vulgar. No amount of money could have gotten me here on this stage, but this is not the real you. You are chasing a girl like a background character now. It’s time for you to change everything, draw the line, and cut her out. We cannot see you become a masseur. Your audience despises her. You have been so emotionally manipulated that she trapped you, and now you are stuck.”