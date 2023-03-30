Bigg Boss fame Claudia Ciesla finds her Indian Prince charming; calls rumours of her dating Salman Khan untrue: There’s no truth to it (Exclusive)

Polish model and former Bigg Boss contestant Claudia Ciesla has found her Indian prince charming. Ciesla, 35, is dating Indian entrepreneur, investor Arjun Goel,39. “It has been almost one and half years and we are in a beautiful happy zone. We are very much in love. Claudia Ciesla

As we look back, analyze and reflect on this relationship, we both keep realizing that we have been destined for each other,” says Ciesla.

The two happened to have a “lot of common friends” and met through them. “With me and Arjun, everything from the beginning went very natural and smooth. It was meant to. We never had to put in a lot of force. We are so similar, how we love our life, we both like to travel, even the food we eat matches. We are both vegetarian and healthy individuals. We are really like soulmates,” the Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 actor shares.

In her decade long career, Ciesla has been rumoured to be dating several actors, however, she never spoke about any of them except Goel. “Before it was just rumors which I don’t know came from where. So there was no point for me to comment on something which did not exist. This is my first meaningful relationship which I really stand for and I believe in and I see the future with Arjun,” she states.

One of the most widely circulated rumour that landed Ciesla her first reality show was her linkup with actor Salman Khan. Ask her if that one was a rumour as well and she clarifies, “Of course. There was no truth to it at all, really.”

While she mentions that she sees her future with Goel, she also throws light that there are no marriage plans as of now. “Future doesn’t always mean a wedding. We have honestly not spoken about things like marriage but we believe in happiness and we make each other happy. I feel marriage is just a certificate by the end of the day. Perhaps it’s too early to comment on things like marriage as it is such a huge word. But yeah, we are definitely meant to be each other’s future for the rest of our life,” she signs off.