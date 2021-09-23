Destiny has created a wonderful serendipity for me: Sapna Sikarwar

Known for her comic portrayals in a number television series, actor Sapna Sikarwar feels that essaying light-hearted characters with conviction has become her strong point as comedy comes naturally to her.

“Destiny has created a wonderful serendipity for me. When I started my career, over a decade ago, it was a different time. Being an outsider, I never knew what’s in store. I took up shows that were offered without realising that most of them were fun-comedy series. My stint with comedy came to fore with the hit daily series FIR and since then it was more about comedy,” says May I Come in Madam and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor.

Hailing from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, after schooling she decided to take up an acting course and went to Baroda. “I joined Sagar Film and TV Academy but within a couple of days I got shows like Jai Veer Hanuman and Sai Baba. So I left my course midway and moved to Mumbai where more work followed.”

Talking about being stuck in the lockdown Sikarwar shares that work was happening but at slow pace. “Lockdown gave me immense time to be with my daughter and improve my culinary skills. It made me happy to be home without any work pressure. My daughter has always been a very understanding child, so during the lockdown, I made it a point to dedicate all my time to her.”

Now as the shoots have resumed the Excuse Me Madam, actor is back to work. “Work has resumed but it is yet to pick up momentum. I am shooting for a web series and recently joined the ongoing comedy show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan in a pivotal role. The OTT show will see me in a different avatar but the TV daily is all about comedy. So, you can say that in a way I am back doing what I love the most,” says Sikarwar.