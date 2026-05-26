Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya blessed with twin baby boys: ‘Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!’

On Tuesday, Vivek took to Instagram and shared a photo of two babies sitting together in a blue outfit. The text on the post read, "We asked for happiness… God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.”

Television’s beloved couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya , have stepped into a beautiful new phase of life as they welcomed twin baby boys. Sending fans into an emotional frenzy, the couple shared a dreamy announcement post on social media.

Along with the adorable picture, Vivek penned a heartfelt note revealing that the boys are finally here and that life already feels “more beautiful than we ever imagined.”

He wrote, “The wait is finally over… “The Boys” are here, and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. 💙💙Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! 👶👶Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood.”

Their industry peers showered love on the couple and celebrated the joyous news. Akanksha Puri commented, “Oh my God ❤️ Super duper happy for you.” Maahi Vij and Parampara Tandon also congratulated the new parents. Fans, too, could not stop gushing over the announcement. One fan commented, “Congratulations, lovely couple. Double celebration for twin boys.” Another wrote, “So, so, so full of happinesssss.” One comment read, “I can’t stop crying, congratulations to the new parents.” Another fan wrote, “God bless the babies and the family.”

About Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s love story Vivek and Divyanka first met on the sets of the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Their friendship soon blossomed into love, and the couple tied the knot in July 2016 in Bhopal. Over the years, their chemistry has won hearts, helping them build a loyal fan following. They also participated in Nach Baliye and emerged as the winners of the show.

After nearly 10 years of marriage, Divyanka announced her pregnancy in March this year by sharing pictures flaunting her baby bump on Instagram. Speaking about the pregnancy, Divyanka told Vickey Lalwani, “The baby is due in mid-June. Vivek and I wanted a baby only now; we tried, and it happened. We are blessed. Our parents are ecstatic. I first broke the news to Vivek, and then we informed our parents almost immediately. We don’t have any preference, whether it’s a boy or a girl. And yes, I must say that we managed to hide it for six full months.”

Divyanka and Vivek recently also launched their own YouTube channel, where they share glimpses of their daily lives as well as moments from Divyanka’s pregnancy journey.