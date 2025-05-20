Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pastel hues, dance to Koi Mil Gaya, and more: Inside Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza’s baby shower

BySugandha Rawal
May 20, 2025 12:25 PM IST

Shireen took to Instagram and shared a video from the baby shower. She captioned the post as, “Sooo much love in one room. Baby and I are feeling so blessed”.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza is set to welcome a new chapter in her life as she prepares for motherhood. Recently, her loved ones threw her an intimate baby shower, filled with laughter, photo ops, and joyful moments. The celebration was made even more special with Shireen and her husband, Hasan Sartaj, dancing to the song, Koi Mil Gaya. Also read: Exclusive| Ye Hai Mohabbatein's actor Shireen Mirza calls pregnancy "magical"

Shireen announced her pregnancy last month.
Shireen announced her pregnancy last month.

Shireen Mirza celebrates baby shower with loved ones

On Monday, Shireen took to Instagram and shared a video from the baby shower. She captioned the post as, “Sooo much love in one room. Baby and I are feeling so blessed”.

The video shows Shireen seated while her friends dance to Koi Mil Gaya from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, with her husband Hasan Sartaj joining in by lip-syncing the male vocals. As she watches them, Shireen can't help but get up and groove to the music alongside them.

Shireen and her loved ones opted for a soft, pastel colour palette for the baby shower. Shireen looked lovely in a cream-colored gown, complemented by her family and friends who wore white and pastel outfits.

The video has won hearts, with fans loving every bit of it. They're showering the couple with good wishes and blessings for their upcoming parenthood, filling the comments section with love and positivity.

“Cute,” one wrote, with another mentioning, "Awwww”. One wrote, “@hasansartaj loads of love nd blessings for the new beautiful beginning”.

Shireen Mirza announces pregnancy

Shireen, who shot to fame with her portrayal of Simmi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to Instagram in April to announce that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Hasan Sartaj. She posted a cute video with Hasan to share the news. In the video, Shireen was seen in a black dress as she flaunted her baby bump.

In the caption of their joint post, they wrote, “In the quiet of our duas, Allah heard us… and in His perfect timing, He blessed us with a miracle (baby emoji). A tiny soul, made of half of him and half of me. And now, we’re growing you — with all the love we have in our hearts. Our little miracle is on the way, our prayers overflowing, as we step into this new chapter… as Parents. Ya Allah, protect our little one, and guide us to raise them in Your love and light. We can’t wait to hold you, guide you, and love you beyond words. Our hearts are full. Our hands will soon be, too”.

Shireen and Hasan got married in 2021, in a traditional nikah ceremony that took place in her hometown Jaipur.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / Pastel hues, dance to Koi Mil Gaya, and more: Inside Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza’s baby shower
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On