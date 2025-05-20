Pastel hues, dance to Koi Mil Gaya, and more: Inside Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza’s baby shower

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza is set to welcome a new chapter in her life as she prepares for motherhood. Recently, her loved ones threw her an intimate baby shower, filled with laughter, photo ops, and joyful moments. The celebration was made even more special with Shireen and her husband, Hasan Sartaj, dancing to the song, Koi Mil Gaya. Also read: Exclusive| Ye Hai Mohabbatein's actor Shireen Mirza calls pregnancy "magical" Shireen announced her pregnancy last month.

Shireen Mirza celebrates baby shower with loved ones

On Monday, Shireen took to Instagram and shared a video from the baby shower. She captioned the post as, “Sooo much love in one room. Baby and I are feeling so blessed”.

The video shows Shireen seated while her friends dance to Koi Mil Gaya from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, with her husband Hasan Sartaj joining in by lip-syncing the male vocals. As she watches them, Shireen can't help but get up and groove to the music alongside them.

Shireen and her loved ones opted for a soft, pastel colour palette for the baby shower. Shireen looked lovely in a cream-colored gown, complemented by her family and friends who wore white and pastel outfits.

The video has won hearts, with fans loving every bit of it. They're showering the couple with good wishes and blessings for their upcoming parenthood, filling the comments section with love and positivity.

“Cute,” one wrote, with another mentioning, "Awwww”. One wrote, “@hasansartaj loads of love nd blessings for the new beautiful beginning”.

Shireen Mirza announces pregnancy

Shireen, who shot to fame with her portrayal of Simmi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to Instagram in April to announce that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Hasan Sartaj. She posted a cute video with Hasan to share the news. In the video, Shireen was seen in a black dress as she flaunted her baby bump.

In the caption of their joint post, they wrote, “In the quiet of our duas, Allah heard us… and in His perfect timing, He blessed us with a miracle (baby emoji). A tiny soul, made of half of him and half of me. And now, we’re growing you — with all the love we have in our hearts. Our little miracle is on the way, our prayers overflowing, as we step into this new chapter… as Parents. Ya Allah, protect our little one, and guide us to raise them in Your love and light. We can’t wait to hold you, guide you, and love you beyond words. Our hearts are full. Our hands will soon be, too”.

Shireen and Hasan got married in 2021, in a traditional nikah ceremony that took place in her hometown Jaipur.