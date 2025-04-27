Exclusive| Ye Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza calls pregnancy "magical"

Actor Shireen Mirza announced that she and her husband Hasan Sartaj are going to be parents on Instagram. On Saturday, she shared the happy news on social media with some photos. As she approaches her second trimester she talks to us and shares, "We had decided that when my heart would agree, I would go ahead and share the news with everyone. Otherwise, we would wait for the moment." Actor Shireen Mirza with her husband Hasan Sartaj( Instagram)

The pregnancy came as a delightful surprise for the couple during their holiday in October last year. Shireen recalls, "We were in Thailand, and my husband said, 'Come on, let's complete 20,000 steps,' and for the first time in all these years, I was like, 'Yeh nahin ho payega, kyon nai ho payega yeh nahin pata...'I didn’t know that I was pregnant back then. Eventually, in November, it was confirmed that our baby is due in July."

For Shireen, pregnancy is a magical experience. "In all these years, I have played a mother on screen so many times; in fact, baccho ke bhi bacche dekh chuki hoon main. But reality is completely different, and the feeling of having my own little one in just three months is out of this world."

Shireen shares she continued working through her pregnancy, she adds, "I was working, I was travelling, shooting forYeh Hai Chahatein – without even realising it. After saying that, I would like to add that these last few months have been really tough for me."

Shireen says she is eager to return to work. "I am a workaholic, and I'm not liking saying no to work – I recently said no to Ekta ma'am's project, though she was extremely happy for us, and how much I wanted to be part of it. So, in my head, I know that as soon as I get back in shape and my baby is with me, I will be back on the sets," she concludes.