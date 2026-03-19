Divyanka Tripathi pregnant at 41; shares baby bump pics with Vivek Dahiya: Doctors explain reality of pregnancy in 40s

Divyanka joins a growing list of public figures — including Katrina Kaif, Bharti Singh, and Farah Khan — who have embraced motherhood in their 40s. While these stories celebrate personal readiness, medical experts highlight that 'advanced maternal age' (pregnancies after 35) requires a specific blend of medical vigilance and lifestyle discipline.

Sharing glowing photos of her baby bump, she reflected on the timing of their journey, writing, "Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing. They’re about becoming ready — together. And just when you think your story is complete… life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in… still smiling for no reason. With our hearts full of gratitude. We are expecting…”

The medical shift: Is 40 the new 30? According to Dr Neelam Suri, senior consultant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, the trend of later pregnancy was driven by women prioritising career stability and personal growth. However, she noted that biology hasn't quite shifted as fast as social trends.

"Fertility naturally declines with age, especially after 35, due to a decrease in both the number and quality of eggs. This often requires medical support such as IVF (In-Vitro Fertilisation)," Dr Suri explained in a September 25, 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle.

Navigating the risks While many women in their 40s have healthy pregnancies, Dr Suri highlighted several elevated risks that require monitoring:

⦿ Maternal health: Increased likelihood of gestational diabetes, hypertension, and preeclampsia.

⦿ Delivery complications: A higher probability of requiring a cesarean section.

⦿ Fetal health: An increased risk of chromosomal abnormalities (such as Down syndrome), premature birth, or low birth weight.

The role of science: ART and egg freezing For many women, the dream of motherhood after 40 was made possible through assisted reproductive technology (ART). Dr Ila Gupta, chief IVF consultant at Pristyn Care Fertility, suggested that those planning to delay motherhood should consider proactive steps.

“If you are delaying pregnancy, you should consider egg freezing at a younger age to avoid age-related risk factors,” Dr Gupta said in a September 27, 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle. She highlighted that while every situation is unique, 'prioritising pre-pregnancy care and early prenatal visits will significantly improve the experience'.

Checklist for a healthy late pregnancy Experts agreed that a positive outcome was highly achievable with the right strategy. Dr Suri recommended focusing on four key pillars:

⦿ Preconception planning to address pre-existing health issues.

⦿ Frequent prenatal check-ups to catch complications early.

⦿ Balanced diet, moderate exercise, and zero alcohol/smoking.

⦿ Prioritising mental health and building a strong family support system.

As Divyanka and Vivek 'soak it in' and prepare for their most beautiful chapter yet, their story serves as both an inspiration and a reminder of the power of modern medicine combined with patient, intentional planning.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.