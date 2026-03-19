Divyanka Tripathi pregnant at 41; shares baby bump pics with Vivek Dahiya: Doctors explain reality of pregnancy in 40s
Divyanka Tripathi announced her pregnancy on March 19, sharing adorable photos of her baby bump from a photoshoot with actor-husband, Vivek Dahiya.
In a heartwarming 'plot twist' a decade in the making, actor Divyanka Tripathi took to Instagram on March 19 to announce she is expecting her first baby with actor-husband Vivek Dahiya. Also read | Before Katrina Kaif's pregnancy at 42, these 5 celeb moms gave birth to their first baby in 40s: Farah Khan, Salma Hayek
Sharing glowing photos of her baby bump, she reflected on the timing of their journey, writing, "Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing. They’re about becoming ready — together. And just when you think your story is complete… life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in… still smiling for no reason. With our hearts full of gratitude. We are expecting…”
Divyanka joins a growing list of public figures — including Katrina Kaif, Bharti Singh, and Farah Khan — who have embraced motherhood in their 40s. While these stories celebrate personal readiness, medical experts highlight that 'advanced maternal age' (pregnancies after 35) requires a specific blend of medical vigilance and lifestyle discipline.
The medical shift: Is 40 the new 30?
According to Dr Neelam Suri, senior consultant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, the trend of later pregnancy was driven by women prioritising career stability and personal growth. However, she noted that biology hasn't quite shifted as fast as social trends.
"Fertility naturally declines with age, especially after 35, due to a decrease in both the number and quality of eggs. This often requires medical support such as IVF (In-Vitro Fertilisation)," Dr Suri explained in a September 25, 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle.
Navigating the risks
While many women in their 40s have healthy pregnancies, Dr Suri highlighted several elevated risks that require monitoring:
⦿ Maternal health: Increased likelihood of gestational diabetes, hypertension, and preeclampsia.
⦿ Delivery complications: A higher probability of requiring a cesarean section.
⦿ Fetal health: An increased risk of chromosomal abnormalities (such as Down syndrome), premature birth, or low birth weight.
The role of science: ART and egg freezing
For many women, the dream of motherhood after 40 was made possible through assisted reproductive technology (ART). Dr Ila Gupta, chief IVF consultant at Pristyn Care Fertility, suggested that those planning to delay motherhood should consider proactive steps.
“If you are delaying pregnancy, you should consider egg freezing at a younger age to avoid age-related risk factors,” Dr Gupta said in a September 27, 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle. She highlighted that while every situation is unique, 'prioritising pre-pregnancy care and early prenatal visits will significantly improve the experience'.
Checklist for a healthy late pregnancy
Experts agreed that a positive outcome was highly achievable with the right strategy. Dr Suri recommended focusing on four key pillars:
⦿ Preconception planning to address pre-existing health issues.
⦿ Frequent prenatal check-ups to catch complications early.
⦿ Balanced diet, moderate exercise, and zero alcohol/smoking.
⦿ Prioritising mental health and building a strong family support system.
As Divyanka and Vivek 'soak it in' and prepare for their most beautiful chapter yet, their story serves as both an inspiration and a reminder of the power of modern medicine combined with patient, intentional planning.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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