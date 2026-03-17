Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to welcome a summer baby

Actor couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are set to become parents. The couple is excited and has already begun preparations for the baby shower. Actor-couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

A source close to the actors’ team says, “A baby is on the way. The actor-couple is over six months along, with a due date in late June or early July. And yes, they are very much preparing for a baby shower ceremony after the date is decided by their family Guruji for dates in coming weeks after Gudu Padwa. The couple’s families and friends are super excited and are waiting for them to make an official announcement. The celebration is set to be attended by their close friends from the industry and family members.”

The couple is all set to welcome their first child after 10 years of marriage, and the news has left their fans super excited as they were waiting for the good news.

The source adds, “They managed to keep it a secret as they were a bit apprehensive since it was a long-awaited moment for them. They wished to keep it under wraps. With the first trimester over and things on track, Divyanka and Vivek are busy prepping for the baby shower, and as the due date is just a few months away, the excitement is doubled.”



Divyanka is best known for playing dual roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, and later as Dr Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Both shows made her a household name.

Divyanka got engaged to her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya on January 16, 2016, and the couple tied the knot in July 2016.

Recently, the actor shared photos with a beautiful caption, taking to her Instagram handle. She shared a series of heartwarming photos, with the caption: "Every Holi brings a storm of memories from the years past. I don’t have as many pictures as I do have memories that float through my mind."