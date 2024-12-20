Eijaz Khan says ‘religion was not an issue’ in relationship with Pavitra Punia: ‘It is being dragged now’

Television actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan fell in love with each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 14. They continued their relationship outside the house as well, however, they parted ways last year in September. Recently Pavitra Punia denied rumours of religion being a reason for their breakup and now, Eijaz Khan has also reinstated that religion was not an issue in their relationship. Eijaz Khan says religion was never the issue in his relationship with Pavitra Punia.

Eijaz Khan's spokesperson says religion was never the issue in his relationship with Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Khan's spokesperson said that the actor comes from a family where there are people from all religions. He further reiterated that the actor, who has spent over three decades in the industry, celebrates all the festivals and all religions. The spokesperson added, "His father has been getting calls from his friends asking if your son asked his girlfriend to convert to Islam. He is very hurt because he was the happiest when he learned about Eijaz and Pavitra’s relationship. Religion was never the criteria in their relationship, but somehow it is being dragged now that it is over."

He further noted, “such personal claims not only affect an actor’s personal life, but they face professional setbacks too.”

The spokesperson further noted that Pavitra has clarified that religion was never the reason for their separation and said, "Eijaz has been to Tirupati Balaji and Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings during the release of his new projects, and such a claim has insinuated that he had brought up the topic. In the interview, when Pavitra was asked if religion was one of the major reasons for their breakup she categorically said, ‘No, absolutely not. Religion was never any problem,’ and she had herself said at the beginning of their relationship that she would not convert. Now only the part about conversion is being used, and the rest has been omitted. Eijaz has in fact celebrated Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi when he was living with Pavitra. All this is having real-time repercussions, and people should realize the effect it has on the other party."

What Pavitra Punia had said?

In an interview with Telly Masala, Pavitra Punia denied that religion was a major reason for her separation from Eijaz Khan and said, "In fact, my extended family was happy. Unko toh aisa lag raha tha ke inki toh industry aisi hai yahan jaat paat dekhte nahi hai. (They felt that in this industry, caste and religion don't matter). I did tell him (Eijaz Khan) that l am not going to convert myself.”

She further spoke about how no one should convert their religion because of their partner, and added, "Jo insan paidaishi apne dharm ka wafadar nahi ho saka aur usko chhod diya, wo tumhare sath rahega? Tumhara bhi wafadar nahi hoga woh. (A person who couldn't even remain loyal to their religion from birth and left it, do you think they will stay loyal to you? They won't be loyal to you either.)"