Eijaz Khan is 'fed up' of being confused for Ajaz Khan, says 'dad gets hassled with calls'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan is 'fed up' of being mistaken for Ajaz Khan, who appeared on Bigg Boss 7. Ajaz was recently detained at the airport by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NBC). Eijaz has said that the confusion has led to people harassing his father.

"Wasn't me. ... (I'm so fed up of this mixup)," Eijaz tweeted on March 31. When a fan reassured him that all will be well, Eijaz wrote, ""#merekofarknahipadta but my dad gets hassled with relentless calls from family and friends." Later, Eijaz posted a goofy picture, and wrote alongside it, "E I J A Z K H A N . (jus in case you is still confused. I can see clearly now ...that I got my noo chashhhhmaaa. agar aapko lagta hai ki mai geeeerafffftaaaaar ho gaya hoo , to aapko bhi apna chasma pehen lena chahiye. ) #merehitmejaari #merekofarknahipadta."

After his arrest, Ajaz claimed that all that he had in his possession were a few sleeping pills. Ajaz told reporters after coming out of the court, "Nothing. Ask them where they got it... what they got was four sleeping pills. My wife had miscarriage and was in depression. She was taking those pills."

Eijaz, meanwhile, has been in the news for his relationship with Pavitra Punia, whom he met on Bigg Boss. While initially indifferent to her advances on the show, he eventually voiced his feelings for her towards the end of the season.

After Bigg Boss ended, Eijaz and Pavitra began living together. They've been chased with questions about marriage. Eijaz had said in a recent interview that he does not want to talk about his personal life anymore, because he has already revealed too much. "Whatever happens and whenever it happens, you will all get to know. Because there is nothing to hide, but I just do not want to talk about it so much," he told Bollywood Hungama.

