News / Entertainment / Tv / Emotional Friends reunion clip goes viral after Matthew Perry's death

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 30, 2023 04:28 PM IST

Ever since the news about the 54-year-old star's death broke out, social media has been flooding with tributes and video clips featuring the Friends star

After Matthew Perry's tragic death on Saturday, October 28, his friends, family and fans across the world have been in mourning. Ever since the news about the 54-year-old star's death broke out, social media has been flooding with tributes and video clips featuring the star. One such viral clip featured Perry's emotional moment during the Friends reunion. In the 2021 Friends: The Reunion special on MAX video, Perry talked about his bond with cast members, alongside costars - Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, and David Schwimmer. So far, the viral post has garnered over 2 million views on X, formerly Twitter.

FRIENDS reunion
Describing his close bond with the Friends cast members, Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom, said, “The best way I can describe it is after the show was over, at a party or any other social gathering, if one of us bumped into each other, that was it, that was the end of the night,” adding, “We just sat with the person all night long.” “And that was it. You apologized to the people that you were with, but they had to understand you had met somebody special to you, and you were going to talk to that person for the rest of the night,” he added. After Perry's heart-touching words, Cox acknowledged saying, “This is so true.”

The late Friends star then said, “And that's the way it worked. It's certainly the way it worked with all of us. It's just the way it is.” Kudrow then proceeded to hand him a tissue as he said, “I'm gonna cry now.” This moment from the video has touched the hearts of Friends fans, who are mourning Perry's untimely death. A fan expressed, “Friends is my favorite show. I watch it every night before bed. I can watch it over and over and still laugh. I’m so sad to hear the passing of Matthew Perry. My condolences to his family and friends. May God bless his soul.” Another wrote, “Same here. When people call me and I tell them I’m watching friends. They know I’m going to bed soon.”

