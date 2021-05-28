Erica Fernandez says she refused 'bold shows': 'I feel the scenes are forcefully added to sell'

TV star Erica Fernandes has said that she is not comfortable doing "bold content" and is also not apprehensive of talking about it. Erica was seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 that ended last year.

Erica told a leading daily, "I am not comfortable doing bold shows and content and I am quite open about it. I have been offered quite a few shows until now. There have been shows that came my way and had bold content and I have said no to them because sometimes I feel they are forcefully added to the show to sell."

She added, "And I need logic to whatever I am doing and whatever is happening in the show. If it is genuinely required then that is a different thing and I might have to mentally prepare for it. That is a very different thing altogether. But first I need to know why it is required in the show. So if no one is able to give me that answer then I don’t think I will ever do it."

Erica began her journey on the small screen with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh. She completed two successful seasons of the show. In 2018, she bagged Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 that also featured Parth Samthaan. It was a reboot of Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show from 2000s, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, that originally featured Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in the lead roles.

Sharing how working in the TV industry changed her life, Erica had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, "Being in the industry has made me a lot more confident. It has helped me gain clarity on the exact path I want to walk on in life, it has widened my thought process in many ways and given me a new approach to every avenue I decide to be a part of."

