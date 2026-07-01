Gaurav Khanna-Akanksha Chamola divorce: Anuj Sachdeva says actor was ‘completely unaware’ she would go public

Akanksha Chamola revealed during the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 that she is getting a divorce from Gaurav Khanna. The revelation shocked many, as she revealed that this is the first time she is sharing this update about their personal life. Now Gaurav's friend, actor Anuj Sachdeva, has reacted to the revelation and said that the actor was as surprised as fans and viewers. This was confirmed by podcaster Vicky Lalwani on Instagram. Anuj Sachdeva has spoken out on Gaurav Khanna-Akanksha Khanna divorce.

What Anuj said Anuj said, “I did not know that Gaurav and Akanksha were not staying together since the last 9 months. But yes, I spoke to Gaurav after the news got splashed. Gaurav was completely unaware that Akanksha is going to go public about the current status of their marriage in Lock Upp… And yes, I must say that Gaurav is not washing his dirty linen in public… Gaurav really loved her a lot and gave her all that she wanted,” Anuj added.

Further adding on the conflict of Akanksha not wanting kids and Gaurav wanting kids drawn then apart, Anuj said, “I don’t think so. Besides that’s a very personal thing which nobody should ask or speculate about… So far, Akanksha had never gone public about this. I wonder if she’s doing it to increase the eyeballs on the show.”

What did Akanksha say about their relationship Speaking on Lock Upp 2, Akanksha said, “Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public.” She went on to add, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.” She later added that Gaurav wanted kids but she was clear that she had no maternal instinct and did not want kids.

"Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hu iss chees ke liye maine tabhi hi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if you want to leave me then leave me fair enough. Log shaadi isliye karte hain lets be honest… 99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation.” she had said in Lock Upp.

Gaurav was spotted at the shoot of Laughter Chefs in Mumbai on Tuesday where he posed happily for the paparazzi and said that he will always support Akanksha. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.