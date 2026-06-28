Lock Upp 2: Fans shower emotional Harshad Chopda with love as he reveals his girlfriend cheated with best friend

Harshad Chopda has spent more than 20 years in the television industry, yet he has always kept his personal life away from the spotlight. Fans have admired him through his work but have rarely heard him speak about the experiences that shaped him. That changed during the premiere of Netflix reality show, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2, where the actor opened up about one of the most painful moments of his life. Harshad revealed that in 2010, he was betrayed by both his girlfriend and his best friend, sharing how the incident completely changed his ability to trust people and pushed him to become the private person everyone knows today. Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda opens up about girlfriend's betrayal, fans call him 'so brave' (Netflix)

Harshad Chopda opens up about the heartbreak that changed him During the premiere of Lock Upp 2, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh asked Harshad Chopda why he has always kept his personal life away from the public eye. Riteish noted that despite being in the television industry for more than two decades, fans still know very little about him outside of his work.

Responding to the question, Harshad spoke about a painful chapter of his life that he had never shared publicly before. "My fans complained that no one knows anything about me, but I was not always like this. When I came into the industry, I was socially active. I lost my friend and my girlfriend at the same time in 2010. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend, and from then on, I have grown a little wary," he said.

He went on to explain how the experience changed him as a person and why he gradually stopped letting people get close to him. "Nobody knows about this. It has been 16 years. Emotionally, I am very needy. I happen to depend on people quickly, so even if I lose my best friend, it would be a big deal for me. But losing both of them at the same time was what pushed me into my shell. Staying reclusive, I feel protected. I am scared of coming out of that zone now," he added.

The emotional confession left everyone on the set silent. As Harshad struggled to keep his composure, fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi, who was standing beside him, stepped in to comfort him, making it one of the most emotional moments of the premiere.

Soon after the episode aired, Harshad's revelation became a major talking point online. While many viewers praised him for opening up about such a deeply personal experience, several users on Reddit and X also began speculating about the identities of the people he was referring to. Harshad, however, did not name anyone during his confession.