Gullak season 2 review: The show is about a lower middle class family whose life throws up captivating stories.
Gullak Season 2 review: This middle class drama is as genuine as pure love

Gullak season 2 review: The show, about a lower middle class family set in a small town, has all the elements of pure and genuine entertainment.
By Ruchi Kaushal
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:52 AM IST

Gullak Season 2

Cast: Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sunita Rajwar, Harsh Mayar, Vaibhav Raj Gupta

Creator: Shreyansh Pandey

Gullak is not just a piggybank that serves as the resting place of random change you have lying around, but also a reservoir of stories of the household it resides in. Like each currency note and coin that resides in that tiny box has a story behind it, every family witnesses stories which are not only heartwarming but also resonate with you. And that’s the beauty of Gullak season 2 -- it manages to be as promising as the first one, courtesy its charm and its ability to connect with each and every middle class viewer it reaches out to.


Welcome to the small-town Mishra family which is as real as your own. Each member comes with their own bundle of aspirations and struggles, defining their lives. It has all from the head of the family (played by Jameel Khan) who fights his inner demons to say no to an extra dose of ‘suvidha shulk (bribe)’, to a housewife (Geetanjali Kulkarni) who has her own ways to make both ends meet each day.

Their two sons are complete contrast to each other – the elder one, played by Vaibhav Raj Gupta, is a genius in storytelling with his profound knowledge of every incident that occurs in his town. However, his inability to crack a civil services exam in the first attempt has him tagged as a failure. He leaves no chance of tormenting his younger brother (Harsh Mayar), who hardly shows any promise of making it big in the academic field. They may run low on glamour and song and dance but the conviction with which they live their screen lives in sync with each other make you fall in love with them the moment you meet them.

The cast of Gullak season 2
The cast of Gullak season 2


The strength of the show lies in a heart-winning screenplay and its cast members who fit together like a jigsaw puzzle. Their actions and reactions are so in sync that you can't but imagine them as family members. The intensity with which they take you deep into their lives strikes the right chord, and there is a lived-in feel to their story.

Gullak 2 cast adjust with each other like a jigsaw puzzle.
Gullak 2 cast adjust with each other like a jigsaw puzzle.

How can a viewer not get invested in a story that also boasts of a meddling neighbourhood 'aunty'! It comes with its own dose of harmless entertainment when a not-so-bad husband and father turns into a proud uncle who would take extreme offence on not finding the mention of ‘with family’ on a wedding card. It's intriguing to see how a housewife is no less than a superwoman who knows how to teach her family a much needed life lesson.

The devil is truly in details, and they are the USP of this SonyLiv original, which once again proves that quality content is what counts in the era of booming online content. After delivering some captivating thrillers like Avrodh, Undekhi, Scam 1992 and the recent comedy Sandwiched Forever in the year gone by, the OTT platform serves just the right treat this new year with Gullak season 2. It releases on January 15 on SonyLIV.

Story Saved
OPEN APP