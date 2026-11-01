Hina Khan reveals she and Rocky Jaiswal got married in less than 15 minutes, cancer diagnosis drove decision

Actor Hina Khan married her longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal on June 4, 2025, in an intimate ceremony on their Mumbai home terrace while undergoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer. The actor has now opened up about her marriage in a chat with Sania Mirza on her new show, and called it a ‘random decision’.

What Hina said

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have known each other for several years.

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During the chat, when Sania showed Hina a picture from her wedding day, the actor smiled and recalled memories of that special moment. She said, "This was just a random decision. We didn’t plan this. I don’t think we were ready to get married or anything. We have been together for the longest time, more than 10 years. I think 13-14 years now. And it is just that, whatever I was going through health-wise, I told him, ‘Either you move ahead… you go get married to somebody, whoever you want to, or you better get married to me because I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.’"

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Then when Sania asked, “You literally got married in 15 minutes?" Hina replied, “In less than that, actually." Hina shared that her health situation was mainly the reason for the sudden decision and added, “If I had to put it that way, it was uncertainty, because I don’t know what is going to happen. That is with everybody, to be very honest. So I was just like, ‘Let’s go ahead and do it.’ And he said, ‘Okay.’ He never had issues."

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About Hina and Rocky

{{^usCountry}} Hina and Rocky first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where the actor played the lead role of Akshara while Rocky was part of the crew as a producer. Over time, their friendship grew into a romantic relationship, which they made public in 2017. Since then, the couple has stood by each other as constant pillars of support especially through Hina's battle with breast cancer. After dating for over 13 years, Hina and Rocky got married to each other in June 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hina and Rocky first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where the actor played the lead role of Akshara while Rocky was part of the crew as a producer. Over time, their friendship grew into a romantic relationship, which they made public in 2017. Since then, the couple has stood by each other as constant pillars of support especially through Hina's battle with breast cancer. After dating for over 13 years, Hina and Rocky got married to each other in June 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram, Hina wrote, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes… Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your blessings and wishes as wife and husband.”