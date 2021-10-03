Hina Khan visits father's grave on birthday: ‘Hope my love reached you’

Hina Khan penned an emotional note on her birthday on Saturday as she missed her father who died this year. She shared pictures from her visit to the graveyard where she couldn't go near the grave but made sure she offered flowers.

She wrote along with the pictures, "It’s your princess’s Birthday Dad, Her first Birthday without you being physically around to record every single moment. Even if I can’t enter .. this is where I felt the most peaceful! In this life of utter chaos and movement you were my anchor and you still manage to hold me together.. My birthdays were like a fest for you .. dear dad ..you enjoyed and celebrated every single bit of it like a kid.. the bouquets, the cakes, the appreciation and love your daughter gets on this special day..

Here I am .. Standing a few meters away .. forever close .. forever far but always connected. Hope you liked my birthday flowers as you did always .. Hope you liked people around you enjoying my birthday cakes..hope you saw the messages as you did always...hope my love reached you.. I am forever your strongest girl.. I love you Dad and I missed you terribly in everything today..

#MyHeroForever."

Hina's father died due to cardiac arrest. The actor was in Srinagar at the time and returned immediately but tested positive for Covid-19 and had to isolate herself. On his birthday, Hina had shared a video of her sobbing mother cutting his birthday cake.

Expressing her loss, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "I am not in a state of mind to speak. The more you think about it, the more it pains. I don’t feel like doing anything or interacting with anyone. I will take time and I want to take that time, though some work commitments can't be deferred."

