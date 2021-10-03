Karan Kundrra amid Anusha Dandekar’s comments: ‘Lots of heart breaks, broken trusts gave me a perspective’

Karan Kundrra, who is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 15, is often in limelight for his past relationship with Anusha Dandekar.

Asked why his past relationship with Anusha continues to be in limelight, Karan Kundrra told Hindustan Times, “It (the breakup) was almost two years ago . Every time a new project comes up, for some reason, it comes out. I have said whatever I had to say. I do not have anything else to say about it. You cannot extract anything new from me. Kitna khenchoge usko bore nahi hue abhi (Aren’t you bored of stretching it so much already)?"

Given the kind of environment that Bigg Boss house often nurtures, past relationships are bound to get dug up. Talking about it, Karan said, “I am used to it, every relationship of mine has been scrutinised. Ab ye ho gaya, andar to karenge hi na (I have been through this, they will obviously scrutinise my relationships inside the house). They do not affect me. Of course, it affects my peace of mind but if I do not care for the person, I do not. But I understand what you say. The compact situation inside the Bigg Boss house can get on you. If somebody wants to irritate you, they will take up anything.”

Asked how difficult it is to attain a mindset in which one does not react aggressively to such developments, Karan said, “It takes a lot of dealing with situations like this. When you are younger, you get affected. When you are younger, you think money is happiness, your importance are your friends. Your public image is important. And then, something happens and you realise family is the most important. Your parents should be proud of you. You should make them happy. A lot of heart breaks, broken trusts have given me the perspective that you have got to choose what affects you and what does not, because it is a crazy life out there."