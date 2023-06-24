‘I hope they…’: RHOBH's Sutton Stracke on feud between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton

The ongoing feud between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton has generated much interest among fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. In the current scenario, co-star Sutton Stracke has refused to pick sides. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton(Twitter)

In an interaction with Page Six on Thursday, Stracke said: “I’m trying to stay out of family issues. I think I love them both dearly."

“I hope they work something out. I know they will eventually, time heals all wounds and they’re both wonderful women.”

“Since I’ve known them, this is the first time I’ve seen anything. So, I only wish them well and I know that they both love each other at the end of the day,” she added.

However, the real life half-sisters have been involved in on and off feuds for years.

Richards had produced a show called “American Woman” which was loosely based on their late mother. She went ahead with the show without consulting Hilton which caused lot of beef between them for years.

The two underwent a sour relationship when Kyle's husband, Mauricio Umansky left Hilton's husband Rick's real estate company, Hilton & Hyland, to start his own.

Meanwhile, Stracke has promised a great new season of the reality show.

“I think this season is going to be really different. There’s a different energy to it. I think you’re going to see friendships develop, I think you’re going to see our personal stories come out more. We take an amazing trip and I think the viewers are really going to get to know us,” said Stracke.

