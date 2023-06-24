Kevin Costner's financial details for 2022 becomes public amid divorce from estranged wife Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner is having a nightmarish experience while the Yellowstone star undergoes divorce from estranged wife Christine Baumgartner. As per new court filing by Christine which has been obtained by Page Six, Kevin's financial details from 2022 have become public. Kevin Costner with estranged wife Christine(Twitter)

According to the documents, in 2022, Kevin earned a total of $19,517,064.32 before taxes due to income he gained from TV and film projects, rentals and social security. He spent $11,921,543.89 in expenses and therefore his net income in 2022 was just over $7.5 million.

A big portion of Kevin's spending went towards his three homes which are a property in Santa Barbara, California, noted as “Padaro Lane” in the records, a house in Aspen, Colo., and a third titled “Beach House.”

As per the records, the home in Santa Barbara County required more than $70,000 in gardeners’ fees, more than $20,000 in repairs and maintenance and nearly $200,00 in property taxes, among other costs.

The total money spent on his Aspen, Colo., home in 2022 was nearly $2 million. The costs included $91,999 salary for his ranch manager, $170,533 for other employees, $34,732 in gardener’s fees, $21,807 for spa services, nearly $20,000 in cleaning services and more. Meanwhile, Kevin spent $1,178,147 in expenses for his home titled "Beach House".

As per the documents, Kevin spent a total lump sum of $160,821 and $288,381, respectively on two beach clubs. He incurred more than $78,000 for his children’s education, $34,434 for golfing dues, $12,000 for hunting dues and $12,851 on a personal trainer.

Kevin and Christine got married in September 2004. Their marriage lasted for more than 18 years, during which they got blessed with three children. Their family includes two boys named Cayden and Hayes as well as a daughter named Grace. Both Kevin and Christine are seeking joint physical and legal custody of their three kids.

Recently, Kevin accused Christine of using his credit card without permission to fund expenses for the divorce. He has also been struggling to get Christine to vacate their shared residence despite having a prenuptial agreement which stipulates that Christine should leave the house within a 30-day period following the divorce filing.

