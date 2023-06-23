‘Unholy’ singer Kim Petras reveals what Madonna told her before Grammy Awards 2023 performance with Sam Smith

Kim Petras gave a rousing performance at the Grammy Awards 2023 in February. At the coveted award show, Petras and Sam Smith sang their prize-winning song "Unholy". The duo were introduced by none other than the "Queen of Pop" Madonna who whispered something in Petras' ears. Kim Petras(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

In an interaction with people.com, Petras has revealed what Madonna said to her before her Grammy Awards performance.

"I was so nervous. I was freaking out. After her speech, she[Madonna] turned around and mouthed to me, 'Go get it, bitch.' That made me feel like, I got this," said Petras.

Interestingly, on the occasion, Petras had become the first transgender woman to win a Grammy. After Petras and Smith won Grammy in Best pop duo/group peformance, Madonna had posted on Instagram: "It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award which was album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!"

Meanwhile, Petras is set to start her Feed the Beast Global Tour later this year. She hailed Madonna for being an inspiration whom she has looked up to.

"I feel like I have a special connection with Madonna too because I always felt like she pushed gender, and she wasn’t necessarily only super-feminine or super-masculine, and she just is Madonna," Petras says. "I think Madonna gave me a lot of hope and strength and stuff when I needed it, even as a kid," said Petras.