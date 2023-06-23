‘Unholy’ singer Kim Petras reveals what Madonna told her before Grammy Awards 2023 performance with Sam Smith
At Grammy Awards 2023, Kim Petras and Sam Smith were introduced by none other than the "Queen of Pop" Madonna who whispered something in Petras' ears.
Kim Petras gave a rousing performance at the Grammy Awards 2023 in February. At the coveted award show, Petras and Sam Smith sang their prize-winning song "Unholy". The duo were introduced by none other than the "Queen of Pop" Madonna who whispered something in Petras' ears.
In an interaction with people.com, Petras has revealed what Madonna said to her before her Grammy Awards performance.
"I was so nervous. I was freaking out. After her speech, she[Madonna] turned around and mouthed to me, 'Go get it, bitch.' That made me feel like, I got this," said Petras.
Interestingly, on the occasion, Petras had become the first transgender woman to win a Grammy. After Petras and Smith won Grammy in Best pop duo/group peformance, Madonna had posted on Instagram: "It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award which was album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!"
Meanwhile, Petras is set to start her Feed the Beast Global Tour later this year. She hailed Madonna for being an inspiration whom she has looked up to.
"I feel like I have a special connection with Madonna too because I always felt like she pushed gender, and she wasn’t necessarily only super-feminine or super-masculine, and she just is Madonna," Petras says. "I think Madonna gave me a lot of hope and strength and stuff when I needed it, even as a kid," said Petras.