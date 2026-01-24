Indian Idol Operation Sindoor special episode features widow thanking army for avenging her husband's death. Watch

Judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah looked visibly stirred by her words. Shreya even chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ to boost everyone's morale.

In the promo, a woman tells her story of how her husband was the first to get shot during the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir on April 22, 2025. She said it had just been two months to her wedding when she lost her husband. She saluted the army personnel sitting behind her and thanked them for avenging her husbands' death, along with 26 others.

Singing reality show Indian Idol will celebrate Republic Day , January 26, with a tribute episode for the victims of Pahalgam attack and soldiers from the Indian army. A new promo shared on social media, shows what's on offer.

This weekend, the episodes will air from January 24-26 and will all focus on Operation Sindoor.

About Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor was a military action aimed at destroying terrorist bases in Pakistan, launched after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025, which killed 26 people. The Indian military attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, killing several terrorists.

On 26 January parade in Delhi, The Indian Armed Forces will also showcase a tableau on Operation Sindoor with a motto of "Victory through jointness", highlighting India's success and the coordination of the tri-services in the military operation against Pakistan's terror infrastructure, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking with ANI, Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal outlined the design of the tableau, portraying the destruction of Pakistan's terror base and the weaponry used during the operation.

About Indian Idol Indian Idol is currently in its 16th season. The theme of the season is Yaadon Ki Playlist, which premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on October 18 and is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

Speaking on the theme of the show, judge Vishal Dadlani said, "In India, life is celebrated through music, films are celebrated through music. Every major occasion in everybody's life is celebrated through music. So your memories are always associated with music, and it's the same for all of us. So songs are markers of time."