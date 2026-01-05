Jaaved Jaaferi slams current dance reality shows, says all of them ‘look the same’ now

Jaaved Jaaferi is still best known for his association with two popular TV shows: Boogie Woogie and Takeshi’s Castle. He was the judge in the former and the narrator of the latter, with both having earned him a lot of fans. However, the actor is not pleased with the current state of dance reality shows. Speaking to The Times of India, Jaaved shared that the shows that air today feel indistinguishable from one another despite the format. (Also read: Boogie Woogie reunion: Jaaved, Naved, Ravi Behl have a dance off on 3 Shaukk with Meezan, fans say 'OGs stole the show') Jaaved Jaaferi talks about the state of dance reality shows in India.

‘Boogie Woogie was original’

Jaaved said, “They all look the same. While the formats evolve, the core presentation rarely does. There's great talent around but when it comes to the shows, nothing really stands out."

He added, “Today, dancers watch everything online and pick up styles from all over the world. We did not have the kind of exposure back then. Our show (Boogie Woogie) was original. It wasn’t copied. If it ever comes back, it has to be version 2, different and fresh."

Boogie Woogie was a dance reality TV show that ran from 1996-2014, and is widely considered one of the pioneers of talent shows in Indian television. Jaaved co-hosted and judged it alongside Naved Jafri and Ravi Behl.

Jaaved Jaaferi's recent work

Jaaved was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2, which was released in November 2025. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, as well as his son, Meezaan Jafri. In the film, his dance-off with Meezaan to the song 3 Shaukk went viral on social media. He will next be seen in the fantasy thriller Mayasabha, directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The film is set for release on January 16, 2026.