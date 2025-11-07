Boogie Woogie reunion: Jaaved, Naved, Ravi Behl have a dance off on 3 Shaukk with Meezan, fans say 'OGs stole the show'

It was a Boogie Woogie reunion that left '90s kids on the internet all nostalgic on Thursday. The hosts and judges of the iconic dance show - Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri, and Ravi Behl - reunited for a special dance-off with Jaaved's son Meezaan. Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri, and Ravi Behl dance with Meezaan.

Boogie Woogie gang reunites

Jaaved and Meezaan share screen space in De De Pyaar De 2, an upcoming romantic comedy, and feature in a song titled 3 Shaukk. As their dance moves from the song are going viral, Jaaved roped in his old buddies for a dance-off to the song.

Meezaan shared the Instagram Reel on his account on Wednesday. The highlight of their reunion was their impromptu dance to the viral track. Meezaan's dance moves in the song have been winning widespread acclaim, and his new reel with the original Boogie Woogie crew puts the cherry on top.

Fans react

At the end of the clip, they all enacted the famous Boogie Woogie signature step. Fans were unanimous in their praise of the ‘OG dance crew’. Reacting to the video, actor Shilpa Shetty commented, "Soo cool .. The OG s Boogie.. ing" Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "With the OGs." One fan commented, “Meezan is young, but OGs stole the show.”

Boogie Woogie was a dance reality TV show that ran from 1996-2014, and is widely considered one of the pioneers of talent shows in Indian television. Ravi, Naved, and Jaaved judged the show for all seasons.

Sung by Avvy Sra and Karan Aujla, 3 Shaukk is penned by Jaani and Karan, with music composed by Avvy Sra. The choreography is directed by Ganesh Acharya.

Talking about 3 Shaukk, singer and composer Avvy Sra said, "Karan and I have always enjoyed creating music that we truly connect with and that our listeners can vibe with. We are happy this song is now a part of the De De Pyaar De 2 album, and our fans will give it love all over again."

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Meezan, and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles. The film is set for a theatrical release on November 14.