New Delhi, JioStar on Thursday announced that it has launched seven of its television channels on US-based live TV streaming platform Fubo, expanding the availability of its Indian entertainment, movie and news content to audiences in the United States.

JioStar takes Indian entertainment, films and news to US viewers through Fubo more less

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The channels, which went live on November 16, include Star Plus, Colors, Star Bharat, Colors Rishtey, Colors Cineplex, MTV India and News18 English, catering to South Asian households across the country.

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The line-up brings a mix of fiction and non-fiction programming, Hindi films, youth-oriented entertainment and news content to Fubo subscribers, offering viewers access to some of India's popular television shows and entertainment franchises.

Deep Dive Which JioStar channels are available on Fubo in the United States? Fubo carries Star Plus, Colors, Star Bharat, Colors Rishtey, Colors Cineplex, MTV India and News18 English. The channels offer entertainment, Hindi films, youth programming and news. How much do Fubo packages with JioStar channels cost? The channels are included in Fubo’s Hindi Entertainment & Cricket package, priced at $34.99 for the first month and $39.99 monthly afterward, and its JioStar package, priced at $10.99 per month. Why did JioStar bring its channels to Fubo? JioStar said the launch is intended to make its television portfolio available to South Asian families and other viewers in the United States, as part of a wider international distribution network.

Star Plus, Colors, Star Bharat and Colors Rishtey will feature a range of general entertainment programming, including popular shows such as "Anupama", "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", along with reality programmes and franchises such as "Bigg Boss", "India Ke Top 1 Percent" and "Laughter Chefs".

Colors Cineplex will offer Hindi films spanning blockbusters and popular titles, including "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", "Tiger 3", "Welcome" and "Dil Toh Pagal Hai".

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{{^usCountry}} MTV India will bring its youth entertainment programming to the platform, featuring franchises such as "Roadies", "Splitsvilla" and "Hustle", while News18 English will offer news, perspectives and developments from India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MTV India will bring its youth entertainment programming to the platform, featuring franchises such as "Roadies", "Splitsvilla" and "Hustle", while News18 English will offer news, perspectives and developments from India. {{/usCountry}}

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Amit Malhotra, head of international business at JioStar, said the company's international distribution strategy was aimed at taking its television portfolio beyond individual shows and channels to audiences overseas.

"At JioStar, our approach is to bring the full spectrum of our content, from fiction and reality to cinema and youth entertainment, to South Asian families in the U.S. and to a wider audience who can connect with it. Rooted in India's rich storytelling culture and heritage, these stories and formats have built lasting connections and continue to bring families together, even across geographies.

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"With seven channels on Fubo, we are creating a strong foundation in the US as we build a wider international distribution network for our linear portfolio," Malhotra said in a statement.

The channels are available through Fubo's Hindi Entertainment & Cricket and JioStar packages, priced at USD 34.99 and USD 10.99 per month, respectively.

The Hindi Entertainment & Cricket package is offered at an introductory price of USD 34.99 for the first month, after which it will cost USD 39.99 per month.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.