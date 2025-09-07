Kate Gosselin reveals she lost 7th baby during sextuplet pregnancy, ‘Her name would have been…’

Kate Gosselin recently shared that she lost one of her babies during the pregnancy that led to the birth of her sextuplets, according to Page Six. In a video posted Wednesday on TikTok, part of a six-part series where she talks about her fertility struggles, pregnancy, and birth, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star said she was “really, really scared” when it happened. Kate Gosselin recently shared that she lost one of her babies during the pregnancy that led to the birth of her sextuplets.(@kateplusmy8/Instagram)

“We had our first ultrasound at six weeks and there were seven babies,” Gosselin, 50, explained.

“I think they had us come back the next week — it was either the next week or two weeks, I can’t honestly remember — to see how they had progressed,” she said. “In between that time, the seventh baby stopped growing.”

Gosselin struggled with PCOS

Gosselin also talked about her struggles with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS, which made it difficult for her to conceive without help. PCOS is a hormone disorder that affects women during their reproductive years.

“Along the way there was another emergency — besides the kidney stones, besides the hyper-stimulated ovaries before that — there was another emergency, at some point I started bleeding,” she said.

“I, of course, thought this was the beginning of a miscarriage [and] I was losing them all.” She recalled waiting nervously for the ultrasound technician to tell her what was going on.

“At some point, she just got really quiet and I thought, ‘Here we go, it’s done,’ and I was really, really scared,” Gosselin said.

“All of a sudden, she said, ‘I see six.’ And I said, ‘You see six what?!’ And she said, ‘I see six heartbeats, they’re there.’”

She said the moment changed everything. “From that point on, I was in it,” she said. “I was going to fight for them. I was going to do whatever. Not that I wasn’t before, but just the fact that it was dangled, I was threatened with losing them, it made me realize how much I already loved them. So that was very miraculous.”

In the comments of her video, Gosselin also shared that she believed the seventh baby would have been a girl and said, “Her name would have been Emma.”

Kate gave birth to six babies – Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah – in 2004. She became widely known after starring in the TLC reality show “Jon & Kate Plus 8” with her then-husband, Jon Gosselin, their sextuplets, and twin daughters Cara and Mady.

Jon and Kate divorced in 2009 after ten years of marriage.