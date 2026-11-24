Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati has found its first ₹1 crore winner in its 18th season, with Bhushan Thakare becoming the latest contestant to reach the coveted milestone. But for him, the win is about much more than the prize money. It means being able to take his parents out of the financial difficulties they have faced for years.

Kaun Banega Crorepati's ₹1 crore winner Bhushan Thakare on parents' sacrifices, relatives' taunts and his dream of clearing UPSC. more less

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In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Bhushan looked back at his journey from having just ₹24 in his bank account to sitting opposite Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat. He also spoke about how the actor helped him settle his nerves during the game and why buying back his mother's jewellery is one of the first things he wants to do with his winnings.

Amitabh Bachchan noticed Bhushan Thakare's nervousness

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Sitting across Amitabh Bachchan was a dream come true for Bhushan, but it was also an intimidating experience. He admitted that he was initially worried about saying something wrong in front of the veteran actor. The nervousness was so intense that he struggled to speak and had to take deep breaths to calm himself.

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling the experience, he said, “My heartbeat was racing when I first sat in front of him. I was finding it difficult to speak and had to keep taking deep breaths. Amit ji understood what I was going through. He didn't immediately start asking me questions. He spoke to me about my family and my personal life, and only when he felt I was comfortable did he move on to the questions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling the experience, he said, “My heartbeat was racing when I first sat in front of him. I was finding it difficult to speak and had to keep taking deep breaths. Amit ji understood what I was going through. He didn't immediately start asking me questions. He spoke to me about my family and my personal life, and only when he felt I was comfortable did he move on to the questions.” {{/usCountry}}

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Bhushan believes that the gesture made a considerable difference. Had he been forced to play while feeling so anxious, he feels he might have given incorrect answers despite knowing them.

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Winning ₹ 1 crore meant his parents would no longer have to struggle

The moment Bhushan won ₹1 crore and Amitabh Bachchan hugged him was difficult to put into words. While the reality of becoming a crorepati took some time to sink in, his thoughts were already with his parents and everything they had gone through to support him. “I could only think about how I had finally taken away all my parents' hardships. It took me some time to realise that Amit ji was actually hugging me. But somewhere, I also knew that I had finally been able to take away my parents' struggles. That moment will always remain unforgettable for me,” he shared.

Amitabh also had some advice for Bhushan before he left the set. The actor urged him to take charge of his family's responsibilities and make sure his father never had to return to daily wage labour. “After I won, Amit ji specifically told me that I should never let my father do daily wage work again. He told me to take responsibility for the household, look after my family and let my parents rest. I will follow his advice for the rest of my life,” Bhushan said.

Why Bhushan wants to buy back the jewellery his mother sold for his education

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One of the things Bhushan is most looking forward to doing with his prize money is buying jewellery for his mother. It is a promise he has carried with him for years, ever since he saw her part with her ornaments whenever he needed money to continue his studies. “My mother would save money and buy small amounts of jewellery. But whenever I needed money, she would go to the market and sell it so that I could meet my expenses. I sold my mother's jewellery on several occasions, and there was always a fear in my mind about whether I would ever be able to give it all back to her,” he said.

Bhushan revealed that he had made up his mind to replace everything his mother had sacrificed for him. His KBC win has finally given him the means to fulfil that promise. “I had decided that one day I would return all her jewellery. KBC has made me capable enough to do that today,” he added.

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His parents' reaction to the news that they would no longer have to depend on daily wage work was equally emotional. Bhushan recalled calling his mother and telling her about the change in their circumstances. She could barely speak because she was crying. He said the happiness in her voice was something he would struggle to describe in words.

Bhushan Thakare shares a hug with Amitabh Bachchan.

Bhushan Thakare on relatives who once taunted him but now call to congratulate him

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Winning the show has also changed the way some people in Bhushan's life treat him. He recalled being taunted by relatives when he needed even ₹1,000, but the same people have now started calling to congratulate him. “Almost every relative has called me. The tone in which they speak to me has completely changed. Those who would refuse to help me earlier are now saying that I have brought pride to our village and district. There has been a considerable change in people's behaviour after the show,” he said.

Bhushan has not yet returned home after his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, but he is looking forward to visiting his village and meeting everyone. He revealed, “I haven't gone home yet. However, I am certain that I will receive a wonderful welcome. After the show, I received calls from people in my village and my friends. They informed me that everyone was planning to welcome me warmly. I am very eager to return to my village, meet my friends and, hopefully, meet my father as well.”

KBC's ₹ 7 crore question left Bhushan nervous but happy with his achievement

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After securing ₹1 crore, Bhushan also had to face the ₹7 crore question, which brought with it a different set of emotions. He was happy to have reached such a significant milestone but was also nervous about whether he would know the answer. He wondered whether the question would come from something he had studied over the years or from outside his preparation.

“I was both nervous and happy. I was nervous because I had spent so many years studying, and I kept wondering whether the question would come from something I had studied or whether it would be from outside my preparation. That frightened me. At the same time, I was happy that I had at least made it to the ₹1 crore mark. Reaching ₹1 crore itself was such a huge achievement for me. Somewhere, I was wondering whether I should just be content with what I had achieved. There were so many thoughts running through my mind. I was also a little anxious about whether I would be able to answer such a big question. But I was equally happy that I had already become a crorepati on Kaun Banega Crorepati. That was something I was incredibly happy about,” he told Hindustan Times.

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Despite the life-changing win, Bhushan has no plans of giving up on his UPSC aspirations. Sharing a message for those aspiring to appear on KBC or crack the UPSC examination, he said, “Keep trying because your efforts will never go to waste. Dream big, because dreams do come true. You have to believe that you can make it to KBC or clear the UPSC examination one day.”