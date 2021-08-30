Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fan calls Varun Sood ‘dumb’, asks him to drop athlete from Twitter bio. See his reply

Varun Sood seems to believe in the saying that a picture is worth a thousand words. As a Twitter user criticised him for his performance in the recent Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episodes and advised him to drop ‘athlete’ from his bio, he replied with an image of himself holding up a trophy he won at a basketball tournament.

“Dumb @VSood12 apne bio mai se athlete hata do.. athlete vale ek bhi kam nahi kiye hai. ‘Badi badi baate vada pav khate’ (Dumb Varun, you should remove athlete from your bio, you have done nothing that an athlete does. Tall claims but nothing to back it up) #VarunSood #oversmart #overconfident #KKK11,” the person had tweeted to Varun. His Twitter bio reads ‘actor, VJ, athlete’.

There was an outpouring of support for Varun from his fans in the replies. While one called him ‘savage’, another wrote, “Varun, don’t give importance to haters. Even if you show them all your achievements, they'll still keep on hating cuz they are jealous of you. Rest we all know that you are very hardworking and strong.”





Varun originally shared the photo of himself holding the trophy, along with others from the same tournament, on Instagram in March. “This is why we play!!! Won the @corpolympics_events!!! It’s always amazing to get back to the game I love the most! Got hit on the nose, bled but still got the trophy! Good win, team!!!”

Also see | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh finds Sana Makbul ‘boring’ and smashes pie in her face, she is heartbroken

Over the weekend, on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Varun failed to get rid of his ‘fear fanda’ and even aborted a water stunt. He performed the elimination stunt along with Arjun Bijlani and Anushka Sen, at the end of which Anushka was eliminated.

In a tweet, Varun wrote, “This entire week I was rushing in every stunt and didn’t focus on enjoying them how I used to! Learnt a very important lesson! Jaldi ka kaam shaitan ka (Haste will ruin what you do).” He also shared a picture from his elimination stunt and said that his weight was a ‘big disadvantage’ for him.