Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh finds Sana Makbul ‘boring’ and smashes pie in her face, she is heartbroken

New promos for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 saw contestants smashing pies in each other’s faces in response to questions asked by host Rohit Shetty. The short clips from the upcoming episode were shared on Instagram by Colors.

In one video, Vishal Aditya Singh was asked who the most ‘boring’ contestant was and he said, “Main toh chhaati phaad ke maarunga (I will proudly do the honours),” before smashing the pie in Sana Makbul’s face, leaving everyone in shock. She then made a broken heart gesture with her hands.

Vishal and Sana have been linked with each other since they left for Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Last week, they were spotted by the paparazzi on a dinner date and on being asked about a wedding, he said, “Shaadi thodi hogi? Nikaah hogi. Ladki toh dekho, paagal ho kya yaar (It will be a ‘nikaah’, look at the girl).”

Meanwhile, in the promo, Rohit then asked Varun Sood who takes the longest to get ready. He walked up to Shweta Tiwari and told her, “Shweta di, aap second se haar gaye ho (you lost by a second).” He went on to smash the pie in Divyanka Tripathi’s face.

Then, Rahul Vaidya was asked, “Yahaan kaun yeda ban ke peda kha raha hai (Who is playing everyone for a fool and taking away all the spoils)?” He smashed the pie in Vishal’s face and reasoned that he claims to have numerous phobias before each stunt but breezes through them.

In another promo, Rohit asked Abhinav Shukla, “Mujhe sabse zyada maska kaun lagata hai (Who butters me up the most)?” Abhinav walked around before smashing the pie in Arjun Bijlani’s face. Arjun, on being asked which contestant doubts another’s win the most, chose Shweta.





Rahul and Varun, whose faces were clean, were targeted in the next round, when Rohit asked Divyanka which of the contestants did not have any pie on their face.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was shot in Cape Town amid the Covid-19 pandemic and airs on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm. It is also available for viewing on the Voot app.