Vishal Aditya Singh hints ‘nikaah hogi’ with Sana Makbul, Shweta Tiwari reacts to their dinner date. Watch

As Shweta Tiwari was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi, they asked her to comment on Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul’s recent dinner date. The three of them are currently seen as contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

On Friday, Vishal and Sana were clicked on a dinner date, further fuelling relationship rumours. A photographer asked, “Shaadi kab ho rahi hai (when are you getting married)?,” to which he smiled and replied, “Shaadi thodi hogi? Nikaah hogi. Ladki toh dekho, paagal ho kya yaar (It will be a ‘nikaah’, look at the girl).” She stood with her mouth agape at his answer.

Shweta, whom Vishal affectionately calls ‘momma’, was asked about his comment on having found Sana. “Kya kahun? Usse ladki mil gayi toh mil gayi (What can I say? If he says he has found a girl, he has).” On being prodded further, she joked, “Aaj kal ke bachche maa-baap se pooch ke kuch nahi karte (Kids nowadays don’t ask their parents for permission before doing things).”

Vishal earlier shared pictures with Sana from Cape Town, where Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was shot and their co-contestant Nikki Tamboli teased, “@divasana @vishalsingh713 uffffff love is in the air. She also added laughing, kiss and heart emojis.

Also see: Vishal Aditya Singh posts cosy photos with Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli says ‘love is in the air’

Last month, Vishal addressed the link-up rumours. “Let me clear it, Sana is a great friend and I would like to tell the world, ‘duniya walon jalo mat, ek ladka aur ek ladki dost ho sakte hain (people, don’t be jealous, a girl and a boy can be good friends too)’. It does not necessarily have to be a romantic relationship always. Besides, I also posted pictures with Nikki Tamboli, but no one linked me with her,” he told a leading daily.

Vishal was eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 last week but returned on Saturday’s episode along with fellow evicted contestants Sourabh Raaj Jain and Aastha Gill. He defeated them to win his place back in the show.