'Isn't that expensive?', Kim and Khloe Kardashian set the record straight on CGI tears and fake fingers

The Kardashians are no strangers to rumors and speculations surrounding their lives, but Kim and Khloé Kardashian are here to address the latest buzz about their bodies being altered on their new Hulu series. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, streaming since Thursday, July 13, the sisters hilariously debunked the "ridiculous rumors" brought up by Scott Disick. Kim and Khloé Kardashian addressed the latest buzz about their bodies being altered on their new Hulu series 'The Kardashians'.

CGI tears?

One of the viral theories discussed on the show involved Kim's alleged use of CGI tears during emotional confessionals. Khloé, not missing a beat, laughed off the notion and pointed out the absurdity of the claim. Referring to a popular video, she remarked, "You are touching [other spots on your face] and your tear was perfectly centered. You just missed it. The fact that anyone thinks we are adding CGI tears somewhere — no one is CGI-ing nothing."

Kim chimed in, adding her disbelief at the concept of CGI tears. "Who would CGI a tear? I could not believe that," she quipped. "It is definitely not a CGI tear. Isn't that expensive?"

Fake fingers?

Meanwhile, Khloé addressed another prevalent theory surrounding her scenes, which alleged that she uses "fake" fingertips. Reading search results about herself, she exclaimed, “I do not have fake fingers — this looks crazy. These are just my hands.”

To put an end to the speculation once and for all, she playfully retorted, "Leave me alone. You guys have been f—king nitpicking me since I have been on TV. Now we are onto my hands. Well, let me clear this up for everyone. No, I don't wear fake fingertips. This is the length of my fingers," punctuating her statement by flipping off the camera twice.

The Kardashians: Saying goodbye to reality TV

In earlier episodes of the season, Kim and Khloé opened up about bidding farewell to their long-running reality TV journey that spanned almost two decades. After finding fame on E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021, the Kardashian-Jenner family embarked on a new chapter with Hulu. The multiyear deal signed with Hulu allows them to create fresh content for the streaming service.

Also read | Kim Kardashian announces to star in ‘The Bachelorette’ in latest episode of The Kardashians. Is she serious?

Reflecting on their show's impact, Kim expressed her love for the series and the opportunity it provided to help people. "I just love doing this show because I look at it as an opportunity to help people with what they are going through. Khloé and I, we give real content," she shared. “I just think our show is what made us. I will always want to film and give us our all.”