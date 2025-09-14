Mohanlal takes a strong stand against homophobia in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: ‘If you can't stand them, get off the show’

This weekend's episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 saw the host, Mohanlal, take a stand against homophobia on the show. He confronted contestant Lakshmi for her comments against fellow contestants Adhila and Noora, a same-sex couple. The actor is now receiving appreciation from former contestants and people on the internet for taking a stand against this. Mohanlal said on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 that the LGBTQ contestants are welcome to his home.

Mohanlal takes a stand against homophobia

Lakshmi claimed on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 that Adhila and Noora would not be welcomed into other people’s homes while questioning their relationship and their right to be on the reality TV show. An incensed Mohanlal called her out and said, “Who are the people unworthy of being welcomed into homes?”

When Lakshmi doubled down in her opinion, he hit out at her and said, “I will welcome them to my home. You need to be careful with such comments when you’re here. What right do you have to say who is allowed in houses? If you can't stand them, leave the house, get off the show.”

Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants react

Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants took to social media to praise Mohanlal for calling out the contestant. Dr Robin Radhakrishnan from Season 4 wrote, “Lal Sir, Goosebumps, Pwolichuu! (He nailed it).” Actor and transgender activist Nadira Mehrin from Season 5 commented, “Lalettan has just said what the whole society had to say.”

Riyas Salim from Season 4 wrote, “These two women (Lakshmi and Mastani) aren't merely wrong, they're actively dangerous,” along with a note on why homophobia shouldn't be tolerated. Other contestants like Sreerekha, Abhishek Jayadeep, Diya Sana, Aswin Vijay and Alessandra Johnson also praised the show’s LGBTQIA+ inclusivity.

Internet reacts

Not just former contestants, but even the audience was impressed with Mohanlal and the show's inclusiveness. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Lalettan cooking kulasthree, sthreevirudhan and homophobics. What a guy. My respect for him has been way above the roof in the past few weeks.” Another wrote, “Not a fan, not a hater of this show. But this (fire emoji).”

An X user pointed out that a superstar like Mohanlal taking a stand matters, irrespective of the show being scripted or not, writing, “Not a fan of this show,& haven't yet dared to see even 1 full episode of this. But words coming like this from the mouth of a Superstar like, @Mohanlal need to be appreciated, it doesn't matter whether it's scripted or not,but he said it, that's all matters.”

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 airs on Asianet from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM and at 9 PM during the weekend. It can be streamed 24x7 on JioHotstar.