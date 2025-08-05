Gizele Thakral talks about entering Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 a decade after Bigg Boss 9: ‘Grew up watching Mohanlal films’

Bigg Boss Malayalam’s Season 7, hosted by Mohanlal, was officially launched on Sunday. One of the contestants on the reality TV show, Gizele Thakral, spoke to Hindustan Times right before she entered the house. Interestingly, Gizele was also a wildcard contestant on Season 9 of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss in 2015. She talks about returning to the show a decade later, her fondness for Mohanlal, why she’s better prepared to win the show this time around and more. Gizele Thakral was a wild-card contestant on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. She is now a contestant on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7.

Gizele Thakral on returning to Bigg Boss

Gizele has appeared on multiple reality TV shows over the years, including Survivor India—The Ultimate Battle (2012), Welcome—Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki (2013), Comedy Nights Bachao (2016), and Bigg Boss 9 (2015). When asked what attracts her to reality shows, she said, “I’ve always enjoyed doing them. But I’ll admit, a lot has changed in Bigg Boss from the season I was part of to what we see on television today.”

Nonetheless, the actor-model says it feels ‘nostalgic’ to return to the show despite the changes. “One thing that hasn’t changed is that audiences connect the most when you’re completely authentic and real. I’ll be true to myself just like I was in the previous season. It definitely feels nostalgic to be entering the Bigg Boss house again after a decade, but this time I’m even more determined to prove my mettle. I hope my fans continue to root for me like they did in my previous projects.”

Gizele, who was a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 9, left the show early due to an injury she sustained during a task. “I’ve always felt I didn’t get my fair chance to show what I’m truly capable of in that game. This time around, I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got and make the most of the opportunity,” she says, adding, “I’m genuinely excited to experience this new format and can’t wait to win the hearts of audiences. Of course, my biggest goal is to stay injury-free and give my best so I can finally bring home the trophy.”

On her unknown Keralite roots

Gizele was born in Rajasthan, and she grew up in Punjab and Dubai before foraying into modelling and acting. She has starred in Hindi films like Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 and Mastizaade and was a calendar girl for Kingfisher. Ask her if the diktat to speak in Malayalam on the show wouldn’t be a language barrier, and she says, “Not at all! Not many people know it, but I'm half Malayali. My mom has always wanted me to do something in the language. This felt like the perfect opportunity to honour that wish. I’m really looking forward to connecting with my Keralite roots on the show.”

In fact, Gizele even grew up watching Mohanlal’s films and has watched the previous season of Bigg Boss Malayalam for him. “I’ve grown up watching Mohanlal’s films. He's truly a legendary actor, and his screen presence has always been inspiring. I watched the last season as well, and I feel he brings a wonderful sense of calm and wisdom to the show. He’s a patient and supportive host who genuinely guides the contestants rather than just presenting the show. I’m really looking forward to experiencing his energy and mentorship this season, too,” she rounds off.