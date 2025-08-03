Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 full list of contestants (updated live): Fathima Noora, Adhila Nasarin enter Mohanlal show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Mohanlal made a dashing entry to open the seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The grand premiere is set to feature a host of electric performances from the contestants of the reality show. Mohanlal, who has been the host since the show’s inception in 2018, returned for the seventh consecutive year. (Also read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal warns against ‘overcuteness’ in new promo for reality show; when and where to watch) Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal returned as the host, introducing the contestants.

Upon arrival, the Thudarum actor first took the time to introduce the house where the participants will be staying this season. He then gave a tour of the house, taking viewers along with him to show the grand kitchen, dining room, and bedroom of the Bigg Boss house.

The full list of contestants of this season are:

Aneesh Tharayil

The author-farmer became the first contestant to enter Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7.

Anumol

The actor-anchor entered the Bigg Boss house next.

Aryan Kathuria

Actor and model Aryan Kathuria was all pumped to join this season.

Kalabhavan Sariga

Kalabhavan Sariga was the fourth contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Akbar Khan

Singer Akbar Khan joined as the fifth contestant of the reality show.

RJ Bincy

She entered the house as the sixth contestant.

Oneal Sabu

The lawyer-turned-food vlogger made his way inside the Bigg Boss house next.

Binny Sebastian

Abhilash

Rena Fathima

Munshi Ranjith

Gizele Thakral

Shanavas

Nevin

Fathima Noora and Adhila Nasarin

Fathima Noora and Adhila Nasarin, a lesbian couple from Kerala, India, who gained attention for their legal battle and subsequent public appearances, were the latest contestants to enter the show.

In an earlier promo, Mohanlal had warned that he wouldn’t allow ‘overcuteness, overemotions’ or even the ‘angry youth’ in this season of Bigg Boss.

Like all the Indian iterations of the Dutch reality show Big Brother, BB Malayalam 7 will see 20 or more contestants enter the house for approximately three months. Mohanlal, who has been the host since the show’s inception in 2018, returns for the seventh consecutive year. The new logo for the upcoming season was unveiled on 21 May, on Mohanlal’s birthday.

Jinto Bodycraft won season 6 of the show, which aired from March to June 2024.