Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal warns against ‘overcuteness’ in new promo for reality show; when and where to watch

The Mohanlal-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam will return for Season 7 soon. In a new promo posted by the TV channel and OTT platform where it will stream, the Mollywood star warns against ‘overcuteness’ and ‘overemotions’. Know when and where to watch the new season of the show. Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal returns as the host and will not tolerate any 'drama' this time around.

Mohanlal warns against drama in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7

The new promo begins with one woman acting cute while another cries her heart out, and a man seething with anger. Mohanlal states that ‘all the world’s a stage’, adding that he wouldn’t allow ‘overcuteness, overemotions’ or even the ‘angry youth’ in Bigg Boss’ next season. He also declares that he will shut down ‘drama troupes’ in the house and reminds viewers there are only a few days left for the show.

When and where to watch BB Malayalam 7

BB Malayalam 7 will premiere on the TV channel Asianet and the OTT platform JioHotstar on 3 August at 7 PM. Sharing the update, JioHotstar Malayalam wrote, “Bigg Boss Season 7 inni moonu divasangal mathram (Bigg Boss Season 7 in just 3 days). Bigg Boss Season 7 – Grand launch on August 3rd at 7 PM on JioHotstar and Asianet. #BBS7 | Full Time On | 24x7 Streaming.”

About Bigg Boss Malayalam 7

Like all the Indian iterations of the Dutch reality show Big Brother, BB Malayalam 7 will see 20 or more contestants enter the house for approximately three months. Mohanlal, who has been the host since the show’s inception in 2018, returns for the seventh consecutive year. The new logo for the upcoming season was unveiled on 21 May, on Mohanlal’s birthday, making fans anxious to know more.

Jinto Bodycraft won season 6 of the show, which aired from March to June 2024. Season 6 had run into controversy over some of the contestants' behaviour, with Asi Rocky and Sijo John even getting into a physical altercation. According to Bar and Bench, after the fight was telecast, the Kerala High Court issued notices to Mohanlal, Disney and Asianet, asking the Central government to address the issue.