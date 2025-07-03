Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal returns as host, announces entry to commoners; here's how you can apply

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Casting for Season 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam is underway, and Mohanlal has returned as the host. Asianet, the channel on which the reality TV show is telecast, announced that it is accepting applications for commoners in the upcoming season. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna announces reality show is open to commoners for the first time; here's how you can apply) Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal returns as host to the Malayalam version of the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 with Mohanlal

“Attention #BiggBoss Fans...Dreaming of entering the Bigg Boss house? Here's your golden chance!” wrote the channel on Instagram, welcoming commoners to the show. In another post, they ‘leaked’ a chat between Bigg Boss fans in which people are told how they can apply to the show. All they need to do is follow Asianet and MyG on Instagram and upload a 50 mb size, 3-minute video telling the organisers why they belong on the show to bb7.jiohotstar.com. Fans left excited comments under the posts, hoping to gain an entry. Some commented on how a “stressbuster was on the way,” and others left fire or heart emojis.

About Bigg Boss Malayalam

Bigg Boss Malayalam first accepted commoner entries in Season 5, when Gopika Gopi entered the show. In Season 6, they accepted Nandana, Nishana N, and Resmin Bai. It remains to be seen how many commoners will be allowed into the show, apart from celebrities, in Season 7. Ever since the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was telecast in 2018, Mohanlal has been the only host. The previous season aired from 10 March 2024 to 16 June 2024. Nineteen contestants took part in the show, featuring a mix of influencers, celebrities and noted personalities. Jinto Bodycraft won the season, and Arjun Syam Gopan was the first runner-up.

Mohanlal had a stellar 2025 with the releases of L2 Empuraan and Thudarum. He also recently starred in Kannappa. He will soon star in Sandeep Balakrishnan’s Hridayapoorvam and Nanda Kishore’s Vrushabha. He also has Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot with Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil in the pipeline, apart from Jeetu Joseph’s Drishyam 3.