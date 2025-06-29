Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna announces reality show is open to commoners for the first time; here's how you can apply

Casting for the ninth season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is currently underway. Host Nagarjuna announced on Sunday that for the first time in the show’s history, commoners will also be allowed to participate along with celebrities. Nagarjuna announced on Sunday that Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be open to celebrities and commoners.

Commoners allowed to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 9

In a promotional video for Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Nagarjuna says, “You have loved Bigg Boss till now. So, it’s time to give you a return gift. Being allowed to enter the Bigg Boss house you love is your return gift. This time, not just celebrities, but you also get the opportunity to take part in the show. So, come on, Bigg Boss season 9 house is waiting for you.” Despite rumours of other stars replacing Nagarjuna as the host, the video also makes it clear that he will continue to host the reality show.

How can commoners apply to be on Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Endemol Shine India, which produces the show, posted the promotional video on their Instagram, giving instructions on how those interested can apply to be on the show. They wrote, “#Biggboss9 is OPEN for everyone! Ee sari, meeru kuda Bigg Boss house lo Housemate avvachu! (You can also become a housemate on Bigg Boss) It’s super simple to participate: 1. Visit bb9.jiostar.com 2. Enter your name 3. Verify your mobile number 4. Upload a short video (max 3 mins) telling us why YOU deserve to be in Bigg Boss 9 5. Accept the terms & conditions.”

About Bigg Boss Telugu 9

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu premiered in 2017 with Jr NTR as the host. Nani replaced him in the next season, which premiered in 2018. But since the third season in 2019, Nagarjuna has been the host, with Ramya Krishnan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu stepping in twice as guest hosts for various reasons. Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Sipligunj, Abijeet, VJ Sunny, LV Revanth, Pallavi Prashanth and Nikhil Maliyakkal are the past winners.