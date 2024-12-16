Menu Explore
Bigg Boss Telugu: Nikhil Maliyakkal wins season 8; Ram Charan presents trophy and cash prize of 55 lakh

BySantanu Das
Dec 16, 2024 02:48 PM IST

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Nikhil Maliyakkal emerged as the winner of the Nagarjuna-hosted show, ultimately beating Gautham Krishna.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: The grand finale of the Nagarjuna-hosted show aired on December 15, and saw actor Ram Charan as the special guest. Actor Nikhil Maliyakkal emerged as the winner and took home the winner's trophy and the cash prize of 55 lakh. Nikhil beat Gautham Krishna, Avinash, Prerana, and Nabeel Afridi in the finale. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly calls him out for weak game, says ‘you are not you'. Watch)

Bigg Boss Telugu: Nikhil beat Gautham Krishna, Avinash, Prerana, and Nabeel Afridi to emerge as the winner.
Bigg Boss Telugu: Nikhil beat Gautham Krishna, Avinash, Prerana, and Nabeel Afridi to emerge as the winner.

What happened in the finale

Season 8 was filled with twists and a lot of drama with clan wars, and ultimately it was Nikhil who beat out the rest. This season, the contestants entered as pairs, and there was zero cash prize at the start of the show. It all depended on how the contestants performed the tasks, and strategised in the tasks to collect more money in the process.

Nikhil Maliyakkal and Gautham Krishna were the last two finalists on the show, and were even given the opportunity where one of them could choose 55 lakh prize money and the other could take the car. Both of them refused to take the chance, and then Ram Charan announced Nikhil as the winner.

Nikhil thanks his supporters

Nikhil looked shocked to hear his name. He later took to Instagram to express gratitude to all his fans and supporters throughout the run of the show. “To my incredible supporters, words can never truly express how thankful I am for each and every one of you. This victory is not mine alone; it's a testament to your belief in me, your unwavering support, and your love that pushed me through every challenge. This journey has been unforgettable, and I’m honored to have shared it with you all. Thank you for making this dream a reality. I promise to continue striving to be the best version of myself. This win is for all of you! Thank You Nagarjuna Sir Thank You For Gracing & Blessing @alwaysramcharan Sir,” he wrote.

