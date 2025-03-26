Menu Explore
Mohanlal opens up about ‘huge challenge’ Drishyam 3: We don't want to disappoint you, so we should be very careful

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Mar 26, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Talking about Drishyam, Mohanlal said it is a huge challenge to make a sequel that lives up to expectations.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has given multiple iconic films. However, one film that he is known for across the country is the crime thriller Drishyam, which became a global phenomenon, inspiring remakes in several languages, including a Bollywood version starring Ajay Devgn. (Also Read | Mohanlal confirms Drishyam 3, fans are 'super excited': One of the greatest stories ever)

Mohanlal in a still from Drishyam 2.
Mohanlal in a still from Drishyam 2.

Now, with Drishyam 3 officially in the works, fans are eagerly waiting for updates. On Tuesday, during a press conference for his upcoming film L2: Empuraan in Delhi, the Malayalam superstar was asked about the third instalment, and his response only added to the mystery.

Mohanlal said it is a huge challenge to make a sequel that lives up to expectations. "If I say something about that... My God, that is the most secret thing...," he said.

"It's in the pipeline. We are preparing. It is not that easy. Drishyam 2 happened, and now it's a big challenge to make Drishyam 3. We are in the process of that...We don't want to disappoint you, so we should be very careful. I cannot make any comments on that because it's in the pipeline," Mohanlal added.

Drishyam chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police is killed. The first part was released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021.

The success of Drishyam led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In Hindi, Ajay Devgn headlined the franchise.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal's starrer L2: Empuraan is all set to hit theatres on March 27.

As per the trailer, the second part of the film revolves around a socio-political drama with Mohanlal's character at the centre. Packed with intensity, the video is a cinematic spectacle with Mohanlal commanding a larger-than-life screen presence as Khureshi-Ab'raam.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
