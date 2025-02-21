Mohanlal confirms Drishyam 3, fans are 'super excited': One of the greatest stories ever

Mohanlal announces Drishyam 3

"The Past Never Stays Silent Drishyam 3 Confirmed! #Drishyam3," he wrote on X. Mohanlal also added a picture with director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor. Mohanlal is all set to reprise his role of George Kutty.

Fans eagerly await for Drishyam 3

As soon as Mohanlal shared the news, fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. "Wow...super excited," a social media user commented. "Yay.... one of the best franchises," a fan wrote. “How on earth are the makers going to take it forward? You've got me intrigued,” a comment read. A person wrote, “One of the greatest stories, screenplays ever. Kudos to the Mohanlal sir, director, producer and the entire team of #Drishyam.”

What Mohanlal recently said about Drishyam 3

Recently, in an interview with India Today, Mohanlal called Drishyam 3 'a big headache'. Talking about the film, he had said, “I have no idea. It's in the process, in the pipeline. It is not that easy to bring out a good sequel. It is a big challenge. Part three is a big headache for them, for the director and for all of us. But we are in the process. It will happen someday, I am also praying for it to happen.”

About Drishyam

Drishyam 2, the Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. Its Hindi remake starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta. Directed by debutant director Abhishek Pathak, it released in theatres in 2022. It was a huge box office success, one that crossed the ₹300-crore barrier in worldwide gross earnings.

Drishyam chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed. The first part was released in 2013. The success of Drishyam led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In Hindi, Ajay Devgn headlined the franchise.